Bigg Boss 13: Twitter calls Salman Khan’s show biased after Sidharth, Paras save Mahira from nominations

tv

Updated: Dec 10, 2019 17:40 IST

Twitter was up in arms against the makers of Bigg Boss 13, claiming they designed an entire task just to ensure that Mahira Sharma was not nominated during Monday’s episode. Apart from fans of the show and Rashami Desai’s supporters, even TV actor Kishwer Merchant expressed her shock at the alleged biased approach.

After the contestants nominated Madhurima Tuli, Hindustani Bhau, Shehnaaz Gill and Mahira for evictions this week, Bigg Boss gave an opportunity to the nominated contestants to save themselves with a new task. Bigg Boss announced that the nominated contestants had to ensure they grab eyeballs for the next one hour and the audience - watching it all live - will decide who will be safe from nominations. However, Sidharth and Paras, who were inside the secret room, were informed that they are the real “audience” and their decision will save one from nomination. After the task ended, Sidharth Shukla and Paras decided to save Mahira.

Kishwer tweeted, “My God mahira Ko save karne ke liye itna sab kuch kar rahein hai big boss #BigBoss13. Any guesses Paras and Siddharth kisse save karenge ? #BigBoss13 what a joke !!! Clear winner was Madhurima #BiasedBiggBoss13.”

One user tweeted, “ Madhurima is Cleary the winner of the task... But again #Mahira is saved by biased Bigg boss because of Saddist Sid and Paras as only monet matters to colors #BiasedBiggBoss #Madhurima.”

“Now we can see....Makers making the game of paras and sid strong (which is needed due to power of #AsimRaiz ) nd making #asim week by eliminating himanshi nd his group member by nominating every one of them from.their group.....Nd saving irritating #Mahira #BringBackHimashi,” wrote another one.

Meanwhile, Gauahar Khan pulled up Shehnaaz for her double standards.”Mujhe naa aunty aunty bulate hain , aise nahi bolna, dard hoti hai !!!!!! Lekin agle din main tumhe Maasi Maasi bula sakti hoon , ohhhhhhh ! Kyunki weekend episode nahi chal raha naa ???? Entertainment ke naam pe mujhe sab kuch allowed hai , kyunki main toh ..... kaun hoon ??” Gauahar was reacting to the conversation Shehnaaz had with Vishal Aditya Singh after he requested her not to call her “mausi”.

“I do not appreciate name calling on any of my tweets !My opinions r about ppls actions, do not tag anyone on my timeline if u wanna put ppl in categories!Represent ur idols in a nice way,keep a legitimate argument,be wise!N to be clear,I do think shehnaz is entertaining,Smtimes,” she added.

