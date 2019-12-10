Alia Bhatt walks out with award before ceremony, Rangoli Chandel cries foul: ‘At least you are not flaunting it’

bollywood

Actor Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel has accused Alia Bhatt of having ‘fixed’ her recent win at the Star Screen Awards. A video of Alia walking out of the venue with the award in her hand, before the ceremony’s conclusion, has been shared by Kangana.

Rangoli wrote alongside the video, “Chalo itni honesty toh hai ki yeh kaam chup ke kar rahi ho, sabke samne nahin, achcha laga kuch toh bacha hai andar abhi bhi jo rok raha hai. (At least you’re honest enough to do things like this quietly, and not in public. It’s nice to see that there’s something inside you preventing you from doing it casually).”

The video shows Alia walking out of a backdoor exit from the venue, with her team. While she poses for photographs, someone can be heard asking the photographers off camera if they intend on publishing the photos immediately. The photographers reassure the person that the photos will only be pushed an hour later, to which the unseen individual requests them to post the pictures after 7 pm. “Aath baje (after eight),” the photographers respond.

“Haha what was this. This shows there’s no an authenticity & credibility of so called awards & such celebs,” one person commented under Rangoli’s tweet. Alia won the honour for her performance in the hit film Gully Boy, which has been selected as India’s official entry at the Oscars.

Kangana had previously called Alia’s performance in the film ‘mediocre’. She told Bollywood Life, “I am embarrassed...What is there to beat in Gully Boy performance ....same snappy muh phat girl... Bollywood’s idea of a fiery girl, woman empowerment and good acting, spare me this embarrassment, please. Media have taken filmy kids love too far. Stop pampering mediocre work or else bar will never be raised.”

Alia in reaction to Kangana’s comments and had told Bollywood Hungama, “I respect Kangana’s work a lot and I respect her opinion. If she feels a particular way she must have reason to feel that way. I would rather remember how much she had praised me after watching Raazi. And I’d just like to focus on my work. Maybe she will appreciate me again if I work hard enough.”

