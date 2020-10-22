Bigg Boss 14 day 19 promo: Pavitra Punia, Eijaz Khan reopen old wounds as their fight turns ugly. Watch

tv

Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan’s verbal spat is expected to reach another level, according to a new promo video for Thursday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14, shared by Colors. Pavitra and Eijaz, who were spotted bonding just a few days ago, have developed somewhat of a love-hate relationship in the house.

The promo video shows them getting into a heated argument about letting each other down. Eijaz approaches Pavitra and confronts her about nominations. “Mujhe nominate karogi, mere bhi emotions hain (If you nominate me, I’ll be upset),” to which Pavitra reopens old wound, and recalls a recent incident when she made advances on him. “Saamne aayi thi, emotions ke saath aayi thi, tumne khilbaad kiya tha (When I came to you, it was with real emotions, you played around with them),” she said.

The argument only escalates from there, with both Pavitra and Eijaz screaming at the top of their voices at each other, with the title song from the film Ishaqzaade playing in the background.

Many, including model Aly Goni and ex-contestant Kamya Punjabi have voiced their doubts about Pavitra and Eijaz’s ‘relationship’, claiming that they’re putting on a show for the cameras. Yaar yeh pavitra aur eijaz, sirf mujhe lagta hai ki yeh acting kar rahe hai ya sab ko aisa hi lagta hai ? aisa lag raha hai kisi Hindi film ka spoof chal raha hai (Talking of Eijaz and Pavitra, is it just me or do others also think that these guys are acting? It looks like a spoof of some Hindi film),” Aly wrote in a tweet.

Previously, Pavitra had spoken about having feelings for him with Rubina Dilaik. She’d said, “Maine unn tak pohonchne ki bahot koshish ki. Maine genuinely ek cheez aap ke saath try ki kyunki aap hain achche. Mujhe laga ke aap samajh paoge mujhe iss bheed mein. Mujhe lagaa ke woh connect baithe ga yaha pe. I was being nice to you. Pyar ka rang dono taraf se hota hai, ek tarfa cheez koi nahin chal paati (I tried reaching out to him because I felt he is a good person. I felt he would understand me. I felt we had that connect. I was being nice to him. But love has to work both ways, it isn’t a one way street). I felt an emotional connect with him because I see that loneliness in him somewhere. I don’t want to lose him.” Both Pavitra and Eijaz have also discussed their past love lives on the show.

