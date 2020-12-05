e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 05, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Bigg Boss 14 finale promo: Rakhi Sawant prank calls Rahul Vaidya as Disha Parmar, says no to his proposal

Bigg Boss 14 finale promo: Rakhi Sawant prank calls Rahul Vaidya as Disha Parmar, says no to his proposal

Bigg Boss 14 finale promo: Rakhi Sawant, prank calling Rahul Vaidya as Disha Parmar, turned down his marriage proposal. However, he seemed to have guessed that it was not the voice of his ladylove.

tv Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 18:42 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rahul Sawant seemed to not fall for Rakhi Sawant’s prank call.
Rahul Sawant seemed to not fall for Rakhi Sawant’s prank call.
         

Former Bigg Boss contestant Rakhi Sawant made a prank call to Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya, introducing herself as his ladylove Disha Parmar. In a new promo of the Bigg Boss 14 finale, Rakhi, speaking as Disha, also turned down Rahul’s marriage proposal.

In the 10-second sneak peek shared by Colors, Rakhi called Rahul ‘darling’ and claimed that she was Disha. He seemed sceptical and said, “Awaaz pehchaani hui lag rahi hai mujhe (Your voice seems familiar).”

Rakhi then told Rahul, “Tumne jo mujhe duniya ke saamne propose kiya na, uske liye main no kehti hoon (My answer to your marriage proposal on national television is no).” This seemed to make him even more sure that a prank was being played on him and he said, “Aise baat nahi karti hai woh (She does not talk like this).”

 

Last month, on Disha’s birthday, Rahul popped the question. He said that being in the Bigg Boss house made him realise how special their equation is. He wore a white T-shirt with “Marry me?” written on the back in lipstick, took out a ring and went down on one knee. He also requested her to let her decision known to the makers of the show, so that it could be conveyed to him.

Apart from Rakhi, former Bigg Boss contestants Arshi Khan, Kashmera Shah, Vikas Gupta, Manu Punjabi and Rahul Mahajan will enter the finale as ‘challengers’. Reports suggest that their entry on the show will bring a huge twist.

Also see | Bigg Boss 14 finale promo: Angry Salman Khan blasts Rahul Vaidya for ‘lack of interest’, asks him to leave show

Meanwhile, other promos of the Bigg Boss 14 finale shared by Colors suggest that Rahul will take up the option to walk out of the show voluntarily. The videos showed host Salman Khan slamming him for his ‘lack of interest’ in being in the show and asking him to leave.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
LIVE: Next round of talks between Centre, farmers’ groups to be on Dec 9
LIVE: Next round of talks between Centre, farmers’ groups to be on Dec 9
Top BJP leaders add fuel to speculations of TMC heavyweight switching sides
Top BJP leaders add fuel to speculations of TMC heavyweight switching sides
Covid-19 virus type has changed since June, says expert in Pune
Covid-19 virus type has changed since June, says expert in Pune
‘Govt will benefit from farm laws, not us’: Farmers’ leaders at meeting with centre
‘Govt will benefit from farm laws, not us’: Farmers’ leaders at meeting with centre
Diljit Dosanjh attends farmers protest, says entire country is with farmers
Diljit Dosanjh attends farmers protest, says entire country is with farmers
‘Owaisi, KCR eat biryani together,’ says BJP; AIMIM mum on alliance
‘Owaisi, KCR eat biryani together,’ says BJP; AIMIM mum on alliance
Govt reluctantly conceding to protesting farmers’ demands: Chowdhury
Govt reluctantly conceding to protesting farmers’ demands: Chowdhury
Watch: Airports in India prepare for Covid vaccine supply
Watch: Airports in India prepare for Covid vaccine supply
trending topics
GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVEFarmers protest LIVE updatesCOVID 19 Live UpdatesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19India vs Australia 1st T20 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tv news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In