Home / TV / Bigg Boss 14 new promo: Salman Khan says 2020 has raised questions on entertainment, promises a fitting reply

Bigg Boss 14 new promo: Salman Khan says 2020 has raised questions on entertainment, promises a fitting reply

Colors TV on Sunday released a new promo video which shows Salman Khan sitting inside an empty cinema hall. Watch it here.

tv Updated: Aug 17, 2020 08:00 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Salman Khan in the new Bigg Boss 14 promo.
Salman Khan in the new Bigg Boss 14 promo.
         

Colors TV late on Sunday released a new promo of its upcoming reality TV show Bigg Boss 14. In the video, the show’s host Salman Khan says that while 2020 has raised many questions on the entertainment industry, Bigg Boss is ready with answers.

Sharing the clip, the Twitter handle of Colors TV wrote: “2020 ke manoranjan ka scene palatne aa raha hai #BB14, jald hi sirf #Colors par. Catch #BiggBoss2020 before TV on @VootSelect.” In the clip, Salman says in Hindi, “Manoranjan pe 2020 ne uthaye prashn, denge uttar manate hue jashn. Ab scene paltega. Kyunki bigg boss denge 2020 ko jawab (2020 has raised many questions on entertainment. We will answer but also celebrate as Bigg Boss has fitting replies for every such question).”

 

Also read | Kareena Kapoor on one quality of hers that has rubbed off on Saif Ali Khan: ‘His emotional quotient has increased by 50%’

In the promo, Salman is having popcorn while he sits in an empty cinema hall. Colors TV has been releasing promo pictures and clips as a run-up to the next season of the popular reality TV show. Earlier last week, the channel released a photo showing Salman mopping the floor.

Prior to that, they released a video montage of Salman working in his farm. He says in a voiceover: “Lockdown laya sabki life mein speed breaker isliye uga raha hun chawal aur chala raha hun tractor. Par ab season paltega kyuki aa raha hai Bigg Boss 2020 sirf Colors par (Lockdown brought a bump to everyone’s life, which is why I am growing rice. But now the time has come for the season to change because Bigg Boss 2020 is here).”

According to various reports, Bigg Boss 14 is likely to premiere on September 27.

