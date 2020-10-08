e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 08, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Bigg Boss 14 October 8 day 5: Sidharth Shukla, Nikki Tamboli perform steamy rain dance. Watch

Bigg Boss 14 October 8 day 5: Sidharth Shukla, Nikki Tamboli perform steamy rain dance. Watch

Bigg Boss 14 October 8 day 5: A new promo video for Thursday’s episode of Bigg Boss shows Sidharth Shukla and Nikki Tamboli performing a rain dance, while Rahul Vaidya and Pavitra Punia’s new friendship already sees cracks forming.

tv Updated: Oct 08, 2020 08:26 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Bigg Boss 14 October 8 day 5: Sidharth Shukla is the centre of attention in the rain dance task.
Bigg Boss 14 October 8 day 5: Sidharth Shukla is the centre of attention in the rain dance task.
         

After briefly flirting in Wednesday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14, it seems like Rahul Vaidya and Pavitra Punia’s relationship has taken a turn for the worse. A new promo video for Thursday’s episode shows the two getting into a heated argument over food.

A day ago they had bonded over the same thing. In Wednesday’s episode, Rahul told Pavitra that he thinks nothing is more romantic than a man who can cook for his woman, which is why he asked her to give him lessons. The second half of the clip also offers a glimpse into a rain dance where the female contestants try to woo Sidharth Shukla.

 
View this post on Instagram

👉Follow Fast for biggboss14 updates FOLLOW ME FOR BIGGBOSS14 DAILY UPDATES 👉Follow @biggboss14jasoos 👉Follow @biggboss14jasoos 👉Follow @biggboss14jasoos Follow this page 👉Like 👉Comment 👉Share ➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖ Exclusively on . @biggboss14jasoos Stay tuned  for more updates #BiggBoss #BB14 #biggboss14 #devoleenabhattacharjee #sidharthshukla #dipikakakar #rashmidesai #hinakhan #gauharkhan #salmankhan #shehnazgill #asimriaz #KhatronKeKhiladi #rodiesrevolution #rodies #EijazKhan #JasminBhasin #NishantSinghMalkani #abhinavshukla #NikkiTamboli #ShehzadDeol #rubinadilaik #RahulVaidya #pavitraPunia #SaraGurpal #shardulpandit #shardulpandit #JaanSanu ➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖ . . . . **FAIR USE** Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair Use.

A post shared by BIGGBOSS 14 JASOOS (@biggboss14jasoos) on

The new promo shows Rahul implying that Pavitra’s food wasn’t good, which she doesn’t take too well. “You made the food yesterday, we all know how good that turned out,” he says in Hindi, leaving her incensed. “Go make food yourself then,” she yells at him, before almost raising her hand on him. “How dare he comment about food?” she asks, and says to him, “People like you deserve to go hungry.”

Also read: Bigg Boss 14 written update day 4: Nikki calls Rubina ‘slow’, Sidharth Shukla talks about Shehnaaz

The second half of the promo teases a rain dance where Nikki Tamboli and Sidharth Shukla get very close. The clip shows several female contestants dancing around Sidharth, while others cheer them on from the sidelines. This is probably a part of the task that the women were assigned by Bigg Boss, wherein they’d have to impress Sidharth in a series of challenges to claim immunity from the nominations.

Another clip, also shared by a Bigg Boss insider account on Instagram, shows Sidharth and Nikki flirting in a tattoo making task. Sidharth is seen putting a scorpion tattoo on Nikki’s back.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
I’m not taking vaccine if Donald Trump tells us, says Kamala Harris
I’m not taking vaccine if Donald Trump tells us, says Kamala Harris
PM Modi to handover 132K property deeds in landmark rural reform
PM Modi to handover 132K property deeds in landmark rural reform
Covid-19: India crosses 82 million tests in 9 months
Covid-19: India crosses 82 million tests in 9 months
Climate: Harris points to Trump’s ‘don’t think science knows’ remark, Pence says air ‘historically clean’
Climate: Harris points to Trump’s ‘don’t think science knows’ remark, Pence says air ‘historically clean’
India’s first Covid-19 wave finally recedes
India’s first Covid-19 wave finally recedes
Delhi riots: Cops blow cover of own secret witnesses
Delhi riots: Cops blow cover of own secret witnesses
Muzaffarpur accused in JD(U) full list, ex-top cop misses out
Muzaffarpur accused in JD(U) full list, ex-top cop misses out
‘Blessing in disguise that I caught Coronavirus’: Donald Trump lauds Regeneron
‘Blessing in disguise that I caught Coronavirus’: Donald Trump lauds Regeneron
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesCovid 19 IndiaHathras gang-rape caseBihar Assembly Election 2020Bigg Boss 14Nobel Prize for PhysicsRhea ChakrabortyKKR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tv news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In