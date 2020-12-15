Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant says her marriage is not for ‘publicity’, shares when her husband will reveal himself to the world

Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 18:24 IST

Rakhi Sawant reiterated in Monday night’s episode of Bigg Boss 14 that her marriage is not a publicity stunt. She said that she has been pleading with her husband, Ritesh, to reveal himself to the world.

Talking to Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, Rakhi said, “Tum log pray karo ki mera husband aaye show pe (please pray that my husband comes on the show).” She added, “Maine inko bola haath jodke ki bohot bade show mein jaa rahi hoon. Ho sake toh ek baar aajana. Kuch toh karo, meri izzat toh rakho (I told him that I am going on a very big show and pleaded with him to come at least once. I requested him to not let me down.).”

Rakhi mentioned how people think she is making everything up to grab headlines. Hinting at Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni, who were also in the same room, she said, “Yahaan pe log, relationship mein rehte hai aur bolte hain, ‘Hum toh dost hai.’ Main cheekh cheekh ke keh rahi hoon meri shaadi ho gayi hai. Arre, nahi kar rahi publicity ke liye (Here, there are people, who are in a relationship but claim there are friends. I am shouting from the rooftops that I am married. I am not doing it for publicity.).” She added that her husband requested for some time and said he would reveal himself to the world before they have babies.

Last year, Rakhi’s husband Ritesh gave an interview to SpotboyE, in which he said that he wants to change nothing about her. “I am blessed. Rakhi is God’s gift to me. I have never seen a woman like her. I think she is superior than me,” he had said.

Rakhi, who participated in the first season of Bigg Boss, entered the Bigg Boss 14 house earlier this month with a number of other former contestants as ‘challengers’. She will compete with the other contestants for the trophy.

