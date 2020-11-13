e-paper
Home / TV / Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are the first ones in ‘jail’, see photo

Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are the first ones in ‘jail’, see photo

Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are the first contestants to be put inside the newly introduced ‘jails’ in the Bigg Boss house. Leaked photos confirmed the same.

tv Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 16:20 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla in Bigg Boss 14.
Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla in Bigg Boss 14.
         

Two jail-like structures inside the Bigg Boss house were introduced in a promo for Friday night’s episode. Now, a fan account has shared pictures of actor couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla inside, confirming that they are the first contestants of Bigg Boss 14 to be put inside the ‘jail’.

In the promo, Bigg Boss told the contestants after introducing the jails, “Khali pinjro ka shobha badhane ke liye, aaj aapko do aise sadasyon ka chunaav karna hai jinhe aap unke vyavahar aur pradarshan ke liye dandit karke pinjre mein band karna chahte hai (To inaugurate the empty jails, you have to choose two people whom you want to punish for their behaviour and the way they present themselves in the house).”

 

Kavita Kaushik nominated Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan. “Main chahungi ki dono lovebirds ek doosre ke nazdeek rahe (I want the two lovebirds to stay close to each other),” she sarcastically remarked. Eijaz got upset with Kavita for naming Pavitra and called her decision ‘bakwaas (nonsense)’. Eijaz and Kavita then got into a shouting match.

Meanwhile, Nikki Tamboli shocked everyone when she nominated Jaan Kumar Sanu. Citing a ‘personal’ reason, she said that he kissed her on the cheek even after she asked him not to, which she found disrespectful. She also claimed to be ‘mentally disturbed’ by the incident.

In Thursday’s episode, Aly Goni was announced as the new captain, after he won the ‘disco night’ task. Former Bigg Boss contestant Kamya Punjabi praised him and tweeted in support of him: “Good game #AlyGoni welldone #BB14 @ColorsTV @AlyGoni.”

Kamya wrote in another tweet, “I really want to see ki jab #NikkiTamboli captain banegi tab kaise rules follow karti hai aur karwati hai (when Nikki becomes the captain, how she follows the rules and makes others follow them)...!!! #BB14 @ColorsTV.”

