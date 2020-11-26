e-paper
Bigg Boss 14 written update day 51: Kavita Kaushik fights with Abhinav, Rubina and Nikki

Bigg Boss 14 written update day 51: Kavita Kaushik fights with Abhinav, Rubina and Nikki

Bigg Boss 14 written update day 51: Apart from Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik, captain kavita Kaushik even fought with new friend Nikki Tamboli.

tv Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 00:12 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Bigg Boss 14 written update day 51: Rubina Dilaik and her actor husband Abhinav Shukla claimed they would not do any of their duties under captain Kavita.
Bigg Boss 14 written update day 51: Rubina Dilaik and her actor husband Abhinav Shukla claimed they would not do any of their duties under captain Kavita.
         

Wednesday’s Bigg Boss 14 episode was all about captain of the house Kavita Kaushik and her fights with one and all inside the house. The episode began with Rubina Dilaik and Kavita fighting and she called Rubina “zero” and kaleshi auratein” after Rubina refused to do her duties. Rubina and her actor husband Abhinav Shukla claimed they would not do any of their duties under captain Kavita.

Bigg Boss announced another task for the housemates to claim the captaincy. Rubina and Jasmin had to pose as sisters and demand for their share in the property. The house was divided into two families and the two need to keep their claim about which part of the house belongs to them. The final decision about who can rightfully claim which section of the house was with Kavita who was to play the Mukhiya.

Jasmin’s team (Aly, Nikki Tamboli and Rahul Vaidya) won the kitchen and dining area while Rubina’s team (Abhinav, Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan) won the bedroom area. When Eijaz stepped into the kitchen, Nikki rudely asked him to get out. Eijaz got irked and said he won’t leave the dining area. Pavitra also fought with Nikki over the issue.

When Nikki said Pavitra could not find anyone to talk to, and hence was finding ghosts, Pavitra got angry and said it was cheap of Nikki to make fun of someone’s “illnesses)/

After the task, Nikki was angry that bedroom was given to Rubina’s team and she said it was unfair she was punished for not cleaning captain room

