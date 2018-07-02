Bigg Boss 2 Tamil, episode 15: Kamal Haasan launches Vishwaroopam 2 audio, Mamathi evicted

Kamal Haasan begins the Bigg Boss Tamil episode on Sunday by introducing the music composer of his upcoming film Vishwaroopam 2, Ghibran. He then welcomes the contestants through the plasma screen to hear the songs of his upcoming film. Kamal Haasan performs the song, Naanagiya, live with his daughter Shruti Haasan. Father-daughter duo has the crowd cheering for them. Kamal and Shruti talk about working on the song solely to perform on the show. The song on the show is composed in desh raaga and is reprised version of the original that was release a few days ago on social media.

Kamal and Shruti also converse with the housemates, who applaud Kamal and Shruti’s singing talent. The trailer of the movie is also released on the small screen.

Kamal and Shruti also speak to the audience and answer questions. The actor-politician is asked to not quit acting by a fan, to which the actor answers that the industry needs younger and better artistes than him to take the artform forward. He recounts how K Balachander let him lead the way forward, and says he is doing the same now.

He also says love is the biggest religion of all and his family is free to practice the religion that they want. He says that he doesn’t force his thoughts on his daughters and, in fact, Shruti has pictures of the gods that she prays to in her room.

The father thanks his daughter for making time to perform on the show in the middle of many commitments and Shruti thanks him for the opportunity and thanks the musicians that she performed with and takes her leave.

Kamal then gets back to the order of the day - elimination - by starting a conversation about showing the audience what happened on Saturday after the interaction with Kamal. Senrayan tries to convince Nithya to reconsider getting together with Balaji even after everything that has happened so far, but Nithya is strong and clear about her stance. Mumtaz, on the other side, tries to talk some sense into Balaji and tries to explain how sometimes it is important to give someone their space. She also says that even after everything that Balaji has said and done so far, Nithya still has a soft corner because she didn’t want to nominate him during the Masters and Slaves task.

Kamal then meets the contestants through the screen and gets right to point. He asks Ananth, Mamathi and Mumtaz if they have anything to say before the judgement is announced. Ananth explains that he is not well enough to perform the tasks that are coming the housemates’ way in the house and would like to leave. The other housemates also think that Ananth might be leaving the house. However, Kamal announces that he is safe. That leaves Mamathi and Mumtaz in the danger zone.

Kamal Haasan then announces that Mumtaz is safe as Mamathi Chari will be the first evicted housemate of the Bigg Boss Tamil season 2. She says her goodbyes and then comes on stage to meet Kamal.

When she meets the audience, the first thing that he asks Mamathi is how the communication gap happened between her and audience, especially when she used to be a loved VJ. She is unsure and confesses that she would like to know. She also says that one of the reasons could be because it has been too long since she lived with someone and communicated to people in general and says this could be one of the mains reasons. She then leaves Bigg Boss with a smile on her face.

