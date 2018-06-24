Bigg Boss 2 Tamil, episode 7: Kamal Haasan wonders if Nithya is being targetted, Sharik confesses his feelings to Aishwarya

Kamal Haasan begins the first weekend episode by comparing the depression that people were under when Thomas Alva Edison had initially discovered the light bulb, to being in the Bigg Boss 2 Tamil house where there is no way the contestants are able to keep a track of time.

He then takes the audience through what happened on Day 6.

Mumtaz and Nithya’s enmity continues and as a result, the housemates suffer. Against the rules, Vaishnavi helps the team and serves breakfast to Ananth. Janani, who notices all this, tries to stop but Ananth interrupts. He asks, “How come it was fine for Mamathi to help, but not Vaishnavi? I feel like you are blaming me when that is not the case.” Janani explains that she was not blaming, and also mentions that she did not notice Mamathi helping the other day.

Soon, Janani tries to advise Aishwarya about her outfit and gets snubbed. Aishwarya retorts saying she knows what she is wearing and is comfortable in it. She wonders why everybody is trying to demotivate her. Janani ends up crying because everyone misinterprets what she says. Aishwarya cools down after a bit and apologises to Janani.

Kamal haasan went down the memory lane and spoke about how the idea of making Apoorva Sagodharargal came to him.

The day progresses and after the lights are switched off, Sharik confesses his fondness for Aishwarya. “I really like you,” he tells her and then repeats himself. Aishwarya explains that she has a lot of responsibilities and as a head of the family she cannot do much that will affect them. Sharik explains that he really likes her and he would want her to think about this after the show comes to an end.

Next day, we get meet the contestants in the house as Kamal speaks to them. People who speak in English are admonished by him. Aishwarya and Yaashika are also appreciated for trying to speak in a language that they do not know. Sharik and Mumtaz get emotional about the bond they share. The housemates comfort both of them.

Kamal then discuss the week gone by and asks Janani who all need to step up their game. She names Balaji and tells that he needs to be more active with the tasks. She also points out that Mahat should stop sleeping in the afternoon. She further adds that Nithya needed to be pushed, but is now performing her tasks better.

Kamal then speaks about the onion problem. Everyone guesses that Nithya had a problem with adding onions in food while cooking because of Balaji. It was he who had suggested the idea. Balaji agrees. Mahat also points out that the onions were being wasted.

Kamal wonders why no one put an end to it. “Why are you making this such a big issue? Why did the captain not correct Nithya sternly? Are you all being diplomatic in the show?” he asked. Mumtaz replies that their intention was to ‘forgive, forget and move ahead’. Nithya then promises to change.

Ponnambalam speaks the truth and says it looks like people in the house are “acting like they are best friends even if they are not, only for the camera. They are just too careful,” he says.

Vaishnavi speaks about being bullied before entering the house because of a skin condition. However, in the Bigg Boss house people were more accepting and on removing her makeup, they helped her celebrate herself.

The issue of whether Nithya was being targetted or not is discussed at length.

A fun movie fact that Kamal Haasan shared was that he made Apoorva Sagodharargal because he was bullied in the north for his height. Many a time, people in Bollywood had apparently pointed out that he could rule the industry if ‘I had a few more inches’ after seeing him in Ek Dujhe Ke Liye. He took it as a challenge to play a character that was shorter than his real height to prove that talent is the most important factor to rule the industry.

