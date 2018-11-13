CINTAA strips Alok Nath of membership after he fails to appear before committee

A month after writer-producer Vinta Nanda accused actor Alok Nath of allegedly raping her, the Cine and TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA), on Tuesday, expelled Nath from its membership. CINTAA released a statement on Twitter stating, “In view of the various allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct against Mr. Alok Nath, after due diligence and consideration, the Exec. Committee of #cintaa has decided to expel him from the Association.”

Speaking to ANI, Amit Behl, Sr Joint Secretary CINTAA said, “CINTAA has expelled Alok Nath from its membership till further notice after he failed to respond to CINTAA. He was supposed to appear before its ICC and Executive committee yesterday but he didn’t turn up. Now CINTAA has asked him to be present in its annual general meeting on 1st May and if he fails to put his point, he will be permanently expelled from CINTAA.”

In October, Nanda accused Alok Nath of rape. She narrated her horrifying ordeal in a Facebook post. She was the writer and producer of teleserial ‘Tara’ in the 90s, in which Nath played a lead role.

The actor had later filed a civil defamation suit against the Nanda after she accused him of rape. He also sought a written apology, along with a compensation of Re 1 and a restraining order against Nanda. However, the application was rejected by Mumbai’s Dindoshi Sessions Court.

First Published: Nov 13, 2018 21:42 IST