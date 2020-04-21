Devoleena Bhattacharjee seeks Mumbai Police’s help after death threats against her, Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla

tv

Actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee has sought the help of Mumbai Police after a woman sent her a death threat. The woman asked the actor to stop speaking about Bigg Boss co-contestant Arhaan Khan. The police department tweeted to reassure the actor.

Sharing the screen shot of the threat, Devoleena wrote: “@MumbaiPolice @MahaCyber1 please look into this message where i am getting killing threats from this lady.Urge you to take action against it asap.” In the screen shot, the woman writes in Hindi: “Aap baar baar Arhaan ki insult kar rahi hai. Aur jiske liye aap yeh sab kuch kar rahi hain, aap yaad rakhna, na aapki aur aaun dono ki laash bhi kisiko nahi milegi. Main Rashami aur Sidharth Shukla ki baat karrahi hon. Aaj ke baad apna muh band rakhe. Aainda agar aapke Arhaan ke khilaaf koi baat ki toh voh aapka aakhri din hoga (You have been insulting Arhaan continuously. And remember, the bodies of even those two for whom you are doing this, will not found. I am talking about Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla. Keep your mouth shut from now on. If you continue to speak about Arhaan, then that day would be your last one.)”

To @MumbaiPolice @MahaCyber1 please look into this message where i am getting killing threats from this lady.Urge you to take action against it asap. pic.twitter.com/EFYCIks5FJ — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) April 21, 2020

Mumbai Police replied back to Devoleena and said: “We have followed you. Please DM us your contact details.” While some fans appreciated the promptness showed by the police some wondered about Arhaan fan’s threats to Sidharth. One user wrote: “This lady is threatening #SidharthShukla too? She has lost it completely.”

Arhaan and Rashami were in a relationship at the time when they were inside the Bigg Boss house. At one time, Salman had revealed on national television that Arhaan had a child and that he had concealed this fact from her. Rashami, though shocked had chosen to forgive him. But it was close friend Devoleena who had advised Rashami to act otherwise.

Speaking to ETimes in January this year, she had said: “I don’t think she needs to give time to Arhaan and her relationship; she needs to end it. It is going to be emotionally very tough in the future. I know it gets tough because you get attached to the person when you are in a relationship. But aage jaake pachtane se accha she should end now. When a person lies to you and you forgive him, he takes you for granted and one thing leads to another. Arhaan has kept her in the dark for so long, there’s no point in giving him another chance. Then you get trapped in that relationship and there is no way out. Rashami doesn’t need to think even one per cent over it. It will be tough, but time will heal everything.”

