Family Time With Kapil Sharma: 10 things to know about the mysterious new show before tonight’s premiere

India’s favourite comedian and television show host, Kapil Sharma will make a grand re-entry on the small screen this Sunday night with Family Time With Kapil Sharma. While everyone wants to talk about the show, not much is really known about it.

Apart from the few, vague promos released for the show, no one really knows what the format will be like, if it will be a talk show, a game show or something else totally. To clear up some confusion, here are some facts (and some rumours) we have come across about the show.

1. The show will air on Sunday, March 25, on Sony Entertainment Television at 8pm. While the channel or Kapil himself have not been promoting the show too vehemently online, we know it for a fact that the show is indeed coming. If you have not switched on your TV in ages, let us tell you the promos are all there on the channel.

2. The show will replace Super Dancer 2. Varun Dhawan will appear on the show’s finale on Saturday to promote his upcoming film, October, and close the current season of the dance reality show.

Just finished of the day. Iv literally had a 39 hour day without any sleep and I’m still awake. This is only cause I love my films I really do. Watching the #October trailer on superdancer and seeing how everyone reacted makes it all worth it. April 13th meet DAN pic.twitter.com/fLkJvONW3Q — Varun DAN Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) March 22, 2018

3. The show will still host celebrity guests. While Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff were never to shoot for the show, Ajay Devgn has already finalised his bit and also shot a promo for the show.

4. Kapil’s old pals Kiku Sharda and Chandan Prabhakar will return in the new show. They were instrumental in making Comedy Nights With Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show a huge success. While Kiku had stayed with the comedian despite the fight with Sunil, Chandan left Kapil’s show after the fracas.

5. Kapil Sharma wouldn’t be the only host of the host. He will be joined by Neha Pendse as co-host. This will be the first time Kapil will not be the solo host of his show.

A post shared by NEIIYAA PENDSAY (@nehhapendse) on Mar 3, 2018 at 7:44pm PST

6. Navjot Singh Sidhu is likely to join Kapil Sharma. The format of the show would be along the lines of The Kapil Sharma Show.

7. The show had to reschedule the shoot for the first episode due to technical reasons but it resumed on Thursday.

8. A popular video on social media suggests that Kapil Sharma is going to make a grand entry amid cheering from the audience. He will be singing RD Burman’s famous song Yamma Yamma from Shaan.

9. Family Time With Kapil Sharma is more like a game show where the participants will get prizes.

10. Sumona, who played Kapil Sharma’s wife on The Kapil Sharma Show, will also be playing an important role in the new show. However, her character hasn’t been revealed yet.

