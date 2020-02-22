Friends reunion confirmed, Jennifer Aniston and Matthew Perry share news. Here’s how Twitter is celebrating

tv

The prayers of millions of fans have finally been answered as superhit sitcom Friends is all set for a reunion to mark its 25th anniversary. Matthew Perry has himself made the announcement on his Instagram account by sharing the Rolling Stone magazine cover featuring the cast from the sitcom’s early days, with the caption “It’s happening.....”

Other cast members including Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer also shared the same post on their respective social media accounts.

The loyal fans of one of the most popular sitcom couldn’t be happier and expressed their excitement on the social media. Actor Reese Witherspoon reacted to Matthew’s post, “This is EPIC” and commented to Jennifer’s post, “HOLY COW!!! This is 100,” with a star emoji.

Jennifer’s post got more than 6.2 million ‘likes’ within a few hours. Modern Family actor Sarah Hyland reacted, “EXCUSE ME?!” whereas Kate Hudson wrote, “I feel like the whole world just had a collective orgasm!” Mindy Kaling asked for more and wrote, “EXPLAIN PLEASE.” Rita Wilson wrote, “I’ll have what she’s having!!! Whaaaaaaaaaat???” Shailene Woodley expressed her excitement with some question and exclamation marks.

A celebration of the show, which ended its run in 2004, will return to the comedy’s original soundstage on Warner Bros. Studio lot for an exclusive unscripted special on streaming platform HBO Max.

Variety said each actor is expected to receive $2.5 million for taking part in the special, which will be available when HBO Max launches in May. “Guess you could call this the one where they all got back together -- we are reuniting with David, Jennifer, Courteney, Matt, Lisa and Matthew for an HBO Max special that will be programmed alongside the entire Friends library,” Kevin Reilly, chief content officer at HBO Max, said in a statement.

“I became aware of Friends when it was in the very early stages of development and then had the opportunity to work on the series many years later and have delighted in seeing it catch on with viewers generation after generation. It taps into an era when friends -- and audiences -- gathered together in real time and we think this reunion special will capture that spirit, uniting original and new fans.”

Though the last episode aired 15 years ago, the show’s popularity hasn’t waned, with market researchers saying it is among the most-watched shows on Netflix. The sitcom, however, was reclaimed last year by Warner Media’s HBO Max, which will offer all 10 seasons of the show. Friends, seen on US television from 1994 to 2004, won dozens of awards and garnered global celebrity for Aniston and her co-stars.

