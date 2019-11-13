e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 13, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Nov 13, 2019

Special Friends reunion with all six cast members being planned for HBO Max

A special unscripted Friends reunion featuring all six main cast members, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Courtney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer, is in the works.

tv Updated: Nov 13, 2019 12:25 IST

Reuters
This will be the first time since 2004 that all six Friends cast members have united officially.
This will be the first time since 2004 that all six Friends cast members have united officially.
         

Could Friends be getting back together, if only for a one night stand? The Hollywood Reporter and Variety on Tuesday reported that preliminary talks were underway for an unscripted reunion special that would feature all six Friends actors and air on upcoming streaming service HBO Max, a unit of AT&T's WarnerMedia.

HBO Max had no comment on the reports, which follow hints by Jennifer Aniston that something might be underway.

 

The talks are still in the very early stages and would not involve reviving the hit comedy series that ended in 2004, the two entertainment industry publications said, citing unidentified sources.

HBO Max secured the rights to all 10 seasons of Friends for its streaming service that is scheduled to launch in April 2020. The series has found a new lease of life on Netflix where it was the second most-watched show in 2018, according to Nielsen data.

Aniston joined Instagram in October by posting a recent selfie with Friends actors Matt LeBlanc (Joey), Courtney Cox (Monica), Matthew Perry (Chandler), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe) and David Schwimmer (Ross).

Asked about a possible new Friends project, Aniston told talk show host Ellen DeGeneres last month: “We would love for there to be something, but we don’t know what that something is. So we’re just trying. We’re working on something.”

Aniston said she posted the selfie because "because we miss each other and we all happened to be in the same part of the world."

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Supreme Court rules against Supreme Court, keeps CJI office under RTI
Supreme Court rules against Supreme Court, keeps CJI office under RTI
New JNU hostel rules, fee hike rolled back. What changes, what does not
New JNU hostel rules, fee hike rolled back. What changes, what does not
Sena boss in mission mode to firm up pact, gives a one-line status report
Sena boss in mission mode to firm up pact, gives a one-line status report
Disqualification of 17 Karnataka MLAs upheld, but can contest bypolls: SC
Disqualification of 17 Karnataka MLAs upheld, but can contest bypolls: SC
‘Under stress’ IIT-Delhi student falls to death from 5th floor: Cops
‘Under stress’ IIT-Delhi student falls to death from 5th floor: Cops
ICC takes cheeky dig at Rohit on 5-year anniversary of world record 264
ICC takes cheeky dig at Rohit on 5-year anniversary of world record 264
Groom’s father gets shot in chest in pre-wedding celebratory firing, dies
Groom’s father gets shot in chest in pre-wedding celebratory firing, dies
Rebel Karnataka MLAs: Key takeaways from the Supreme Court’s order
Rebel Karnataka MLAs: Key takeaways from the Supreme Court’s order
trending topics
Priyanka ChopraDeepika PadukoneMGNREGA scamMicrosoft Windows 10 UpdateChildrens Day 2019P ChidambaramChildren’s Day Wishes

don't miss

latest news

India News

TV News