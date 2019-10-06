e-paper
The one where Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc have a Friends reunion. See pic

Courteney Cox has shared a picture with Jennifer Aniston and Matt LeBlanc, and it’s the closest you’re ever going to come to getting a Friends reunion.

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 15:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Weeks after popular sitcom Friends completed 25 years, three of its six central actors had a reunion. Courteney Cox shared an Instagram photo on Saturday, which also includes Matt LeBlanc and Jennifer Aniston.

“A rare night and I love it,” she captioned the post. While rumours of a reunion have persisted for over a decade, there have been no confirmations as of yet. The central cast, which also includes Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer, still rake in big bucks, thanks to reruns and syndication.

 

View this post on Instagram

A rare night and I love it.

A post shared by Courteney Cox (@courteneycoxofficial) on

“We will not be doing a reunion show, we will not be doing a reboot,” co-creator and executive producer Marta Kauffman said at a 25th anniversary panel at the Tribeca Film Festival. She added, “The show was about that time in life when friends are your family.” Co-creator/exec producer David Crane added, “We did the show we wanted to do. We got it right, and we put a bow on it.”

Even certain cast members have expressed their lack of enthusiasm for a reunion. Schwimmer said in a recent TV appearance, “I think we all feel it kind of ended in the perfect way,” while Kudrow added, “That was about people in their twenties, thirties. The show isn’t about people in their forties, fifties. And if we have the same problems, that’s just sad.”

Courteney Cox moved on to several successful seasons of her sitcom Cougar Town, while Kudrowa appeared in two films this year: Booksmart and Long Shot. LeBlanc starred in the successful series Episodes and also hosted Top Gear. He currently stars in the sitcom Man with a Plan. Aniston will next be seen in the Apple TV+ series The Morning Show, for which she will earn reported $1 million per episode.

First Published: Oct 06, 2019 15:15 IST

