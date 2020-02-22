The Batman: Robert Pattinson’s Batsuit revealed for the first time in leaked set pics. See here

hollywood

The first pictures of Robert Pattinson’s batsuit and the batcycle from his upcoming film, The Batman, have surfaced on the internet. The leaked pictures give a glimpse of the combat ready suit. Some pictures also show Batman (presumed to be a stuntman) riding batcycle, but without a cape.

A 12-second video has also leaked online, in which Batman rides the bike, which seems to be fancier than the previous one, alongside a similar motorcycle, which seems to be ridden by Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz). However, it ends with the Batman crashing it on the roadside.

"So that's a right on Quinn and then your 2nd left?"



"Yeah mate, if you hit the pier you've gone too far..."#TheBatman pic.twitter.com/fR1qzr93SL — Steve Chin (@SteveChinYYC) February 21, 2020

I'm really digging the suit in #TheBatman gives off those year one Vibes as well as the detailing with the tactical pouches and makeshift look the suit has. I'm sure they're gonna make it look even nicer in post-production. pic.twitter.com/bRVxRZWl1K — Where Dat PS5 At? (@SCG_INFINITY) February 22, 2020

Some fans considered the batsuit to be a prototype. A fan wrote on Twitter, “This is Batman’s prototype, he gets beaten up and then designs his official suit after. The gray and blue one.” The video also had interesting reactions by the fans who couldn’t stop laughing at the Batman who crashing his bike. A fan wrote, “That crash at the end really spices it up.” Another commented, “I cannot stop laughing at the crash.”

Director Matt Reeves had revealed the first look at the Twilight actor as Batman around Valentine’s Day. In the new footage, set to an ominous score by composer Michael Giacchino, Pattinson steps into a dark frame saturated in red light, as his sleek and angular Batman suit slowly comes into focus.

He has replaced Ben Affleck as the Dark Knight. The casting decision made way for backlash on social media and a petition was also filed to reconsider the call. Last September, Pattinson had told variety.com that he grew up as a massive fan of director Tim Burton’s 1989 and 1992 Batman movies. Once he heard that Reeves was rebooting the Caped Crusader series for Warner Bros., he actively pursued the part.

“I’d had Batman in my mind for a while,” Pattinson said, adding: “It’s such an absurd thing to say. I sort of had an idea to do it, and I’d been prodding Matt. He didn’t accept any prods. I kept asking to meet him.” Once the audition process kicked into its final stages, Pattinson did try on the iconic costume. “I remember saying to Matt, ‘It does feel quite transformative!’. He was like, ‘I would hope it does! You’re literally in the Batsuit,” the actor said.

