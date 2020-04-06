This is how Rubina Dilaik spreads positivity through her live social media sessions amid Covid-19 crisis
The actor feels that the present situation has given people a chance to get back to our basics and reset ourselvestv Updated: Apr 06, 2020 15:36 IST
To make the most out of the coronavirus lockdown, celebrities are judiciously spending time to explore different hobbies and interests. Actor Rubina Dilaik, who was last seen in the TV show Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, is happy to use this time to conduct online reading sessions and practise aerial art. The actor had learnt the skill by attending training sessions just before the lockdown and is now honing it.
“Every adversity, every failure, every heartbreak, carries with it the seed of an equal or greater benefit,” Dilaik quotes author Napoleon Hill, adding, “In adversities, it totally depends on us how we take it and what choices we make. We can either be engulfed by fear and let the pandemic play on our mental and emotional well being or see this lockdown as an opportunity, like I do, to get back to our basics and reset ourselves.”
While the actor continues to practise aerial art and singing, she has also started exploring other interests such as gardening and cooking, among others. “I have fragmented my ambitions into small goals and I’m focusing on them now,” she says.
The 32-year-old aims to engage with her fans and spread positivity through her reading sessions. “Reading calms you down and imparts so much knowledge and wisdom... So I decided to go live [on social media] and discuss about one particular subject, which is inspirational yet universal and helps understand life better. It’s my way to contribute something positive towards the society,” she explains.
I enjoyed penning down my thoughts during school days in form of prose or poetry ....... I found it therapeutic and empowering! One of my poems also got published in a local newspaper back then (not boasting) . . . Writing to me is my truest form of expression, coz there are times when I can’t put my thoughts in words and I simply etch them in my memory with my 🖊 pen ...... I often used to wonder , why did Rubi got misplaced and Rubina took over , as for many of you dnt know that my Grandpa (who fought bravely to Cancer ) left us when I was 6months old and I was the only child in the Family then, and was the dearest to HIM ( my mother always tells me) ! He named me Rubi and had Great dreams for me and one out of those was studying in a convent school (as we belonged to a middle class family ) . . . His dream came true and After 3rd heartfelt attempt of my parents to send me to a Convent school I got admitted! . I was so shy and hesitant, offcourse a 5year old girl (from Village ) didn’t know a word in English , I was rehearsed to say A for Apple , B for Ball and then Nun looked at me and asked, "Whats your name?" , I was so nervous that I mumbled , Hmmubi....(lolzzz) ........ !! Scared I ran out to my parents and waited for the 3rd year in a row that I should be given an admission now...... and finally it did happen and When Dad received my letter of acknowledgement there was a wave of joy in the entire Family and in that moment no one NOTICED that my name was written RUBINA instead of RUBI (well m sure it didn’t matter much to a 5 year old then) ........................ and from there on LIFE on different occasions taught me How we all have two personalities and two lives , one which is vulnerable and conditioned and one which is unshakable and we make it EVERY SINGLE DAY ......................... And the power is in your hands.... . . In loving memory of my Grandfather , Shri Surat Singh Dilaik #rubiwrites
However, it wasn’t easy for her to get back to reading. “For the longest time, I have struggled to read due to time constraints. But now I have started with 30 minutes and will gradually increase the time,” she signs off.
