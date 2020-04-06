This is how Rubina Dilaik spreads positivity through her live social media sessions amid Covid-19 crisis

tv

To make the most out of the coronavirus lockdown, celebrities are judiciously spending time to explore different hobbies and interests. Actor Rubina Dilaik, who was last seen in the TV show Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, is happy to use this time to conduct online reading sessions and practise aerial art. The actor had learnt the skill by attending training sessions just before the lockdown and is now honing it.

“Every adversity, every failure, every heartbreak, carries with it the seed of an equal or greater benefit,” Dilaik quotes author Napoleon Hill, adding, “In adversities, it totally depends on us how we take it and what choices we make. We can either be engulfed by fear and let the pandemic play on our mental and emotional well being or see this lockdown as an opportunity, like I do, to get back to our basics and reset ourselves.”

While the actor continues to practise aerial art and singing, she has also started exploring other interests such as gardening and cooking, among others. “I have fragmented my ambitions into small goals and I’m focusing on them now,” she says.

The 32-year-old aims to engage with her fans and spread positivity through her reading sessions. “Reading calms you down and imparts so much knowledge and wisdom... So I decided to go live [on social media] and discuss about one particular subject, which is inspirational yet universal and helps understand life better. It’s my way to contribute something positive towards the society,” she explains.

However, it wasn’t easy for her to get back to reading. “For the longest time, I have struggled to read due to time constraints. But now I have started with 30 minutes and will gradually increase the time,” she signs off.

