Hina Khan is full of light and sunshine this Ramzan, shares new pics

tv

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 09:04 IST

Hina Khan, who has been fasting through Ramzan, shared news pictures on Monday. The actor looks happy and full of hope in them.

Sharing them, she wrote: “Stay Golden Ramadan Kareem.” Many of her industry friends commented on the picture -- Rashami Desai wrote “Love the color babe and the happy face” while Ekta Kapoor dropped an emoji too as a note of appreciation.

On the first day of fasting, Hina has posted several pictures and written: “Ramadan Kareem Let’s make Dua Let’s pray for Infected, let’s pray for Protection and Healing #FirstRoza #Positivity #WeShallGetThruThis.”

Through much of the lockdown period, Hina had been sharing funny videos about life in quarantine without domestic helps. In one video, she was seen mopping the floor, while in another one, she proudly displayed her cooking skills. She also displayed her sketching skills - taking to Instagram, sometime back, she had shared a sketch resembling the map of India, tied with a lock and chain. “My next sketch inspired by the current situation of our beloved country. This picture will communicate more than a thousand words and stories rather. This is the time when India is facing another difficult challenge.”

She had added: “And we will make it and survive because you know what they say, History repeats itself. #IndiaUnderLockDown#21DayLockDown #StayIndoors#Meditation #SketchingTime.”

Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana and Kartik Aaryan refused Hungama 2, says Priyadarshan: ‘Maybe they think I’m outdated, don’t like to beg actors’

She had got into a Twitter war with self-styled critic Kamaal R Khan about her film Hacked. Kamaal had previously written: “I got shocked to know that someone has made a film with #HinaKhan! Who will watch it? I am 100 per cent sure that it will be watched by alone Hina Khan only.”

Responding to his tweets, Hina had written: “#LetsLiftEachOther… Instead of putting each other down for no reason.. I may not matter to you but I have worked my a** off to reach where I am today.. #AppreciationOrNoAppreciation #FromTelevisionToFilms #TelevisionHasItAll #WeDeserveAChanceToo.”

(With IANS inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more