India’s Best Dancer: Tiger Pop beats Mukul Gain, Shweta Warrier to win the show, takes home Rs 15 lakhs

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 08:24 IST

The first season of the dance reality show, India’s Best Dancer, has a winner. In the glittering finale, held on Sunday, Tiger Pop (Ajay Singh) of Gurugram emerged the winner, winning a prize money of Rs 15 lakhs. He is known for his dance called ‘popping’.

Tiger beat four other finalists to win the trophy. Names include Mukul Gain, Shweta Warrier, Paramdeep Singh and Shubranil Paul. While Tiger garnered the maximum votes, Mukul and Shweta won the second and third spots respectively.

Popped his way all the way up and conquered it! Congratulations to #TigerpopTheBest, the baap of HD popping, on becoming the first #IndiasBestDancer! 🎉@ pic.twitter.com/SzfOVRAg4o — sonytv (@SonyTV) November 22, 2020

The winning moment on India’s Best Dancer.

The top five contestants of India’s Best Dancer.

Malaika Arora performs in the India’s Best Dancer finale.

India’s Best Dancer was being judged by four - Malaika Arora, choreographers Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis and actor Nora Fatehi. Sunday’s episode saw both Malaika and Terence put up a show each. Krushna Abhishek as the host was full of jokes and banter.

Tiger was ecstatic to win the competition. He was quoted in Times of India as saying: “I am beyond happy to have won the coveted title of India’s Best Dancer. I cannot believe that my childhood dream of being on a platform like India’s Best Dancer and winning it, has come true today. The whole journey of being on India’s Best Dancer, right from my very first audition, to my first battle, to being paired with a choreographer like Vartika Jha, to performing and learning something new week on week has been surreal. Standing here on this stage made me realize that adulation cannot be taken for granted. You have to work hard to earn in. I am thankful to all the judges for keeping us grounded and being an inspiration to all of us. I am grateful and overwhelmed for all the love that I have received from all over the world.”

It may be recalled that Nora Fatehi was originally meant only to fill in for a few days after Malaika was diagnosed with Covid-19. On the latter’s return, Nora took leave. However, since Nora became popular during her brief stint, makers of the show decided to bring her back.

