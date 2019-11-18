Inside Edge season 2 trailer: Amazon’s Indian original will sustain you till Mirzapur 2

tv

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 16:29 IST

The first trailer for season two of Amazon Prime Video’s Indian original series, Inside Edge, has been released online. The show is set in the high-stakes world of professional Indian cricket, and stars Angad Bedi, Richa Chadha, and others.

The trailer introduces a flashy new character played by Aamir Bashir, who wants to help take cricket to a global stage. We see shots of bidding wars, backroom politics, power games, and of course, cricket.

Angad Bedi returns as star player Arvind Vashishthh, who finds himself embroiled in a murder conspiracy. The series also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, who broke out with the hit film Gully Boy, and Luke Kenny, who issues a stern warning to Aamir’s character, about the ethics of his management style.

The trailer ends with a quick reveal of Vivek Oberoi, who plays the controversial sports manager Vikrant Dhawan. “Got Goosebumps when Vivek Oberoi Appears in the End,” one fan wrote in the comments. “Seems amazing. And predicted well about Vivek. Good to see him. He was brilliant in the first season,” wrote another fan.

Inside Edge was the first Indian original series from Amazon, and season one was nominated for an International Emmy award. Amazon recently also unveiled the first teaser for the second season of Mirzapur, a gangster drama starring Pankaj Tripathi. Since then, the streamer has also delivered popular series such Breathe, Made in Heaven and The Family Man.

