e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 18, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Nov 18, 2019

Inside Edge season 2 trailer: Amazon’s Indian original will sustain you till Mirzapur 2

Amazon Prime has shared the first trailer for season two of Inside Edge, starring Angad Bedi, Richa Chadha, and Vivek Oberoi. Watch here.

tv Updated: Nov 18, 2019 16:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Angad Bedi in a still from the Inside Edge season 2 trailer.
Angad Bedi in a still from the Inside Edge season 2 trailer.
         

The first trailer for season two of Amazon Prime Video’s Indian original series, Inside Edge, has been released online. The show is set in the high-stakes world of professional Indian cricket, and stars Angad Bedi, Richa Chadha, and others.

The trailer introduces a flashy new character played by Aamir Bashir, who wants to help take cricket to a global stage. We see shots of bidding wars, backroom politics, power games, and of course, cricket.

 

Angad Bedi returns as star player Arvind Vashishthh, who finds himself embroiled in a murder conspiracy. The series also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, who broke out with the hit film Gully Boy, and Luke Kenny, who issues a stern warning to Aamir’s character, about the ethics of his management style.

The trailer ends with a quick reveal of Vivek Oberoi, who plays the controversial sports manager Vikrant Dhawan. “Got Goosebumps when Vivek Oberoi Appears in the End,” one fan wrote in the comments. “Seems amazing. And predicted well about Vivek. Good to see him. He was brilliant in the first season,” wrote another fan.

Inside Edge was the first Indian original series from Amazon, and season one was nominated for an International Emmy award. Amazon recently also unveiled the first teaser for the second season of Mirzapur, a gangster drama starring Pankaj Tripathi. Since then, the streamer has also delivered popular series such Breathe, Made in Heaven and The Family Man.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
In Rajya Sabha, PM Modi praises NCP and BJD, slips in a dig at Congress
In Rajya Sabha, PM Modi praises NCP and BJD, slips in a dig at Congress
In Shiv Sena’s new swipe at BJP, Maharashtra Governor is ‘king’
In Shiv Sena’s new swipe at BJP, Maharashtra Governor is ‘king’
‘Achha?’: Sharad Pawar’s cryptic reply on tie-up with Shiv Sena  
‘Achha?’: Sharad Pawar’s cryptic reply on tie-up with Shiv Sena  
‘In jail for 90 days’: Chidambaram appeals for bail to Chief Justice Bobde
‘In jail for 90 days’: Chidambaram appeals for bail to Chief Justice Bobde
Economy losing steam, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das faces tough balancing act
Economy losing steam, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das faces tough balancing act
VVS Laxman names ‘India’s biggest match-winner he played with’
VVS Laxman names ‘India’s biggest match-winner he played with’
Two US chemistry professors arrested for cooking meth at university
Two US chemistry professors arrested for cooking meth at university
Winter session: Cong slams Centre over J&K, Gandhi family SPG cover removal
Winter session: Cong slams Centre over J&K, Gandhi family SPG cover removal
trending topics
HTLS 2019Manish MalhotraChidambaramTanushree DuttaJNU protestsGood Newwz trailerArvind KejriwalParliament Winter Session live updates

don't miss

latest news

India News

TV News