Kapil Sharma meets old friend Navjot Singh Sidhu ‘after a long time’, binges on paranthas. See pics

Comedian Kapil Sharma and Navjot Singh Sidhu met after a long time in Amritsar recently, and shared pictures of their get-together on social media. Check them out here.

tv Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 18:17 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Comedian Kapil Sharma met his old friend and colleague Navjot Singh Sidhu in Punjab recently, and the two caught up over paranthas. Kapil took to social media to share pictures of their get-together.

On Wednesday, Kapil took to Instagram and wrote, “Meeting @navjotsinghsidhu paji n eating #pranthas after a long time. Thank you for all your love n extra large meals paji.” The pictures show Kapil and Sidhu sitting at a table, along with several others. Another picture in the collection shows the two embracing outside a bungalow.

 

Sidhu also took to Instagram to share the pictures. “Kapil the genius comes calling with dear friends Deepak, Rishi, and Gurjot...” he wrote in his caption. He also shared a video of their interaction, complete with Kapil cracking jokes, like the old days when he used to host Comedy Nights with Kapil, with Sidhu as the ‘judge’.

 

Sidhu left the comedy show after he was involved in a political controversy, after making certain remarks in the wake of the Pulwama attacks in 2019. Several social media campaigns were started to #BoycottSidhu, but Kapil had maintained that making him leave ‘is not the solution’. Archana Puran Singh was roped in as his replacement. She has filled the role in the past as well, when Sidhu had taken ill.

Also read: Kapil Sharma dresses up as Navjot Singh Sidhu, asks Krushna Abhishek to deliver a dangerous message to Archana Puran Singh

“All this is propaganda. I believe banning people, sending Sidhu out of the show is not the right solution. We need to look for a permanent solution,” Kapil had said in an interview.

In October, Kapil had shared a behind-the-scenes video of himself, dressed like Sidhu for a segment on his show. Sharing the video on Instagram, Kapil wrote, “Sidhu ji’s message to Archana ji ...m sorry.”

