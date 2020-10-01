e-paper
Home / TV / Kapil Sharma dresses up as Navjot Singh Sidhu, asks Krushna Abhishek to deliver a dangerous message to Archana Puran Singh

Kapil Sharma has shared a funny behind-the-scenes video where he is seen dressed up as Navjot Singh Sidhu. In it, he hands over a brick to Krushna Abhishek, dressed up as Sapna, and asks for it to be delivered to Archana Puran Singh.

tv Updated: Oct 01, 2020 08:52 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kapil Sharma and Krushna Abhishek in a still from the video.
Kapil Sharma has shared a behind-the-scenes video from The Kapil Sharma Show, which shows him and his co-star Krushna Abhishek cracking a joke on Archana Puran Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu. Archana had replaced Sidhu as a permanent fixture on the show after the latter was embroiled in a controversy.

The video shows Krushna dressed as his onscreen character Sapna. Kapil, dressed as Sidhu in a silk kurta-pyjama and a turban, comes looking for Sapna and asks her if she can deliver a message to Archana. Kapil’s Sidhu takes out a brick and hands it over to Sapna to deliver on Archana’s head. A surprised Sapna takes it and says, “She laughs a lot, it will be a lot of fun.”

 

Sharing the video on Instagram, Kapil wrote, “Sidhu ji’s message to Archana ji ...m sorry @archanapuransingh ji but @bharat_shutterlust sir @vankush_arora @krushna30 n @manikaransingh14 forced me to do this #behindthescenes #bts #tkss #thekapilsharmashow #comedy #comedyvideos #fun #laughter.”

Archana was quick to reply. She wrote, “Shukar hai mujhe pehle dikha diya tha ye video. Mere ‘ok’ karne par hi post kiya @kapilsharma WARNA YEHI PATTHAR MAINE TERE AUR @krushna30 ke SAR PAR PATAKNA THA! As usual jab kucch cheez funny ho toh main usko appreciate hi karoongi and this is sooooo funny! (Thank god the video was shown to me and was posted only after my approval. Otherwise I would have thrown this same rock on your head. As usual, I appreciate funny stuff and this is so funny).”

Also read: Abhishek Banerjee plays a romantic character for first time in PariWar, fulfils all 3 criteria needed for his mom’s approval

Director Bharat Kukreti, whom Kapil blamed for forcing him to perform the act, clarified in the comments section, “@archanapuransingh ye saazish hai...!! @kapilsharma ko kaun force kar sakta hai! (This is a plot, who can force Kapil Sharma?”

