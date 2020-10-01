Abhishek Banerjee plays a romantic character for first time in PariWar, fulfils all 3 criteria needed for his mom’s approval

tv

Abhishek Banerjee, the dreaded Hathoda Tyagi of Paatal Lok fame, is back in an entirely different avatar of a male nurse in his latest web show, PariWar. The actor had earlier confessed that his mother and wife had refused to watch his last hit outing due to the blood and gore. He now feels hopeful that his mother may like his latest project as he fulfils her criteria of decent clothes, non violence and no use of abusive language.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the actor opened up about how different his two projects Paatal Lok and PariWar are from each other. He also talks about why PariWar makes the cut for his family who are vary about his onscreen outings.

Tell us more about PariWar.

PariWar on Disney+ Hotstar is about a quintessential household in Allahabad. There is mistrust in a family and how they eventually reconnect to their roots. It talks about why we need a family. My school friends often complain that I do violent shows which they are unable to show to their children. I told them that they can watch this one with their kids.

After the success of Paatal Lok, how different it was to work in PariWar?

For the first time I have played a character who is in love. This is something I have never attempted and I don’t know how to play a romantic role. I understood how the character really felt for Guddan, the much-loved daughter of the family. Also, my character is of a male nurse which is a very unique one.

The look I have in the show is the same look I had for Hathoda Tyagi in Paatal Lok as I was shooting for both of them around the same time. Atleast I am wearing some decent shirt-pants, glasses. Abhadra nahi lag raha hoon (I am not looking indecent). There are also no abuses or violence, I am a poet and write poems. I hope my mom likes it.

Have you witnessed a war in your family?

There have often been wars in families. We as kids often watch elders fighting and wondering why they are being stupid. And when we grow up, we ourselves start fighting on lame issues. The problem is with adulthood. It happens when so many people live together. But they still unite for festivals and formalities.

How's life amid the coronavirus pandemic?

The pandemic is still there but the people are venturing out. I stepped out twice to shoot for an ad film and a short film and could see a lot of traffic on the road. I was wondering where they were going because offices were shut, schools were shut. I realised that may be it is yet to sink in that we are still required to be very careful. Even when we go out for shoots, there is a risk. I got tested twice and fortunately came out negative. But you may never know if you have a bad day and everything may turn upside down. Otherwise, the pandemic has gotten some kind of discipline and routine, sticking to timelines and hygiene.

