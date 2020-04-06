e-paper
Home / TV / Karan Wahi wishes girlfriend Uditi Singh on birthday, says 'it's not the best time to celebrate'

Karan Wahi wishes girlfriend Uditi Singh on birthday, says 'it's not the best time to celebrate'

On his girlfriend Uditi Singh’s 24th birthday, Karan Wahi wished her with a sweet Instagram post. See it here.

tv Updated: Apr 06, 2020 18:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Karan Wahi with girlfriend Uditi Singh.
Karan Wahi with girlfriend Uditi Singh.
         

Television actor Karan Wahi wished his girlfriend Uditi Singh on her 24th birthday with a special Instagram post. While they are unable to celebrate with pomp and splendour because of the nationwide lockdown, he hoped that she finds happiness.

Sharing throwback photos with Uditi, Karan wrote, “Happpy Happy Bday Baby. It’s Not the best time to celebrate ur bday but may u find happiness in every thing around u . To celebrating many more togther.”

Wishes poured in from fans in the comments section. “You look beautiful together. Happiest birthday to her,” one Instagram user wrote. “Nazar na lage aap dono ko so cute,” another wrote.

 

Karan said in an earlier interview that he decided to make his relationship with Uditi Instagram official, as he did not want to be linked with other women. “I know that being an actor, I’m a public figure and anything that I do will become news. I introduced Uditi to the world because I wanted to calm down certain rumours that are afloat. Yes, I took to my social media to tell the world that I am with somebody and I am in a happy space,” he said.

Also read: When Kareena Kapoor got Imtiaz Ali to replace Bobby Deol with Shahid Kapoor in Jab We Met

However, Karan refused to divulge any further details about his relationship with Uditi, as he did not want unnecessary speculation. “I don’t want to disclose much beyond that because I have already spoken, whatever I wanted to say. However, nothing much has changed since then, because earlier the question used to be that who’s the girl and now the question is when is the marriage happening. The questions will keep changing if I say anything more,” he said.

Karan began his acting career with the popular show Remix in 2004. He has also acted in serials such as Dill Mill Gayye, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge and Mere Ghar Aayi Ek Nanhi Pari.

In 2014, Karan made his Bollywood debut with a supporting role in Habib Faisal’s Daawat-e-Ishq, which starred Parineeti Chopra and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead roles.

india news

tv news