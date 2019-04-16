Kaun Banega Crorepati: Amitabh Bachchan tells fans to try their luck once again in first promo for new season. Watch

Sony Entertainment Television has shared the first promo for the new season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. The video features host and actor Amitabh Bachchan, inviting fans to try their luck once again with the game show.

“Agar koshish rakhoge jaari, toh KBC Hot Seat par baithne ki iss baar aapki hogi baari! 1 May se shuru ho rahe hain #KBC ke registrations. Adhik jaanakaari ke liye bane rahen. @amitabhbachchan (If you will keep trying, then you will sit on the Hot Seat this time. KBC registrations begin May 1. Stay tuned for more information),” read the caption for the video shared by Sony on Instagram. The video shows a young woman making excuses about entering the game. She lists all the reasons why it will not work out for her but when she meets Amitabh at a wedding, she gets inspired to take the leap.

This will be the 11th season of the hit game show and the registrations will open from May 1. Amitabh shared pictures from the new season on Valentine’s Day this year.

Also read: Rishi Kapoor has a question for India’s World Cup squad, asks ‘why most of our cricketers sport beards?’

Last year, Assam’s Binita Jain won Rs 1 crore. She is a tuition teacher and her episode was aired in October. During KBC 9, no contestant claimed the Rs 7 crore award. Ananmika Majumdar, a social worker from Jharkhand, went home with Rs 1 crore.

Amitabh started prepping for the new season in March. “So prep for ‘KBC’ starts and here we are running into introductions, systems, learning new inputs, rehearsing, getting ready for another year,” Amitabh wrote on his blog. Amitabh has been a part of the show for nine seasons. He also talked about his association with the general knowledge-based game show.

“Its 2019 and it all began in 2000. 19 years and a gap of about two years when it did not happen for me. But 17 years is a lifetime and a life time that was given a lifeline by you,” he wrote. The 76-year-old actor said he has started shooting for the introduction and initiation for the eleventh season. “Hey (they) are calling me to record and shoot how to call you on ‘KBC’.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Apr 16, 2019 20:02 IST