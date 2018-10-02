Kaun Banega Crorepati’s Binita Jain to win Rs 1 crore on tonight’s episode. Here’s her inspiring story

Kaun Banega Crorepati is more than a simple game show for many. It has changed the lives of so many people and given them a new found inspiration to live by. However, this year’s first crorepati on the show is an inspiration to many in her own right.

Assam’s Binita Jain is a tuition teacher and the latest person to get crowned a crorepati on the show. Her winning moment will air on October 2, Tuesday. She quite effortlessly won Rs 25 lakh on Monday’s episode and will play the rest of the questions on Tuesday.

Binita has had a difficult life that led her to this moment and the hot seat in front of host Amitabh Bachchan. The mother of two still grapples with a horrifying incident from 15 years ago that changed her life completely. Her husband would often travel abroad for business trips and one year, he didn’t return.

Binita Jain with Amitabh Bachchan on the show.

He was kidnapped by terrorists in 2003 and while the family tried its best to find him and bring him back home, all efforts went in vain. As more time went by, Binita realised she should start taking control of her family’s financial situation while also waiting for her husband to return.

She joined a coaching centre as a teacher in her home town of Guwahati. She teaches Social Studies and English to a group of 125 students as per report in India Today. She took up a teacher’s job so she could earn money for her family and also look after her young kids.

Host Amitabh Bachchan was also touched by her life story and called her an inspiration to those who keep fighting in life no matter what it throws at them.

Previously in the season, a ticket examiner from Bhagalpur, Somesh Kumar Choudhary, and graphic designer based in Gujarat, Sandip Savaliya, have both won Rs 25 lakh each. They quit the show as they were unable to answer the 13th question.

During KBC 9, no contestant claimed the Rs 7 crore award. Ananmika Majumdar, a social worker from Jharkhand, went home with Rs 1 crore after she successfully answered the question: Which of these artists was principally entrusted with the task of ‘illuminating’ the original document of the Constitution of India? She chose Nandlal Bose as her answer, which won her the jackpot.

First Published: Oct 02, 2018 19:08 IST