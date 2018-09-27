KBC 10 gets its first crorepati in Assam’s Binita Jain, watch the winning video

Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 found its first crorepati in Assam’s Binita Jain. The mother of two answered Amitabh Bachchan’s 14th question successfully to win the mega prize. In the episode on October 2, the actor can be seen congratulating Binita for winning Rs 1 crore and asking her to proceed very cautiously as she attempts to answer the last question, which can win her Rs 7 crore.

Hosted by Bachchan, KBC 10 started on September 4 on Sony TV and this is the first instance of a contestant winning Rs 1 crore. A ticket examiner from Bhagalpur, Somesh Kumar Choudhary, and graphic designer based in Gujarat, Sandip Savaliya, have both won Rs 25 lakh each in the current season. They quit the show as they were unable to answer the 13th question.

During KBC 9, no contestant claimed the Rs 7 crore award. Ananmika Majumdar, a social worker from Jharkhand, went home with Rs 1 crore after she successfully answered the question: Which of these artists was principally entrusted with the task of ‘illuminating’ the original document of the Constitution of India? She chose Nandlal Bose as her answer, which won her the jackpot.

First Published: Sep 27, 2018 14:10 IST