Kaun Banega Crorepati’s newly constructed sets unveiled, crew performs puja before shooting begins

tv

Updated: Sep 05, 2020 11:33 IST

Sony TV has shared pictures of Kaun Banega Crorepati’s new sets. The grand setup has been newly constructed and is ready to host the latest season of the hit quiz show.

Sharing pictures from the puja, the channel tweeted, “Pooja on The Set of KBC! With the blessings of the Lord, we begin our journey. #KBC12 shoot starts from 7th September.” More photos show the sets looking bright and lively with the ‘hotseats’ and the colourful spotlights.

Pooja on The Set of KBC! With the blessings of the Lord, we begin our journey. #KBC12 shoot starts from 7th September.#KBC @SrBachchan @SPNStudioNEXT pic.twitter.com/bzEGCHB2N0 — sonytv (@SonyTV) September 4, 2020

The wait is finally over! Here’s the first look of the newly constructed KBC set. Shoot starts from 7th September ! #KBC12 #KBC @SrBachchan @SPNStudioNEXT pic.twitter.com/x5LnKZ0rtL — sonytv (@SonyTV) September 3, 2020

The latest season, 12th in number, will also be hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. On Sunday, he said that he has started filming the new season with proper protection amid the coronavirus pandemic. Amitabh, who recovered from Covid-19 earlier last month, visited a set for the first time since the coronavirus-induced lockdown in March forced shut film and TV shoots.

The 77-year-old actor on his blog shared his experience of shooting with a minimal crew, all wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits. “It has begun. The chair, the atmosphere... KBC 12. Started year 2000, today year 2020. Unimaginable that the years have passed, that the show has lasted, that the nerves are back. It’s a sea of limited blue on set. Quiet, conscious, each delegated work routine, precautions, systems, distanced masks, sanitised and the apprehensions of not just what shall happen to the show... but what shall the World look like after this dread COVID-19,” he wrote.

Also read: Adhyayan Suman says he saw ‘actors doing drugs’ at high-profile parties, calls Kangana Ranaut ‘a huge star who knows everything’

The veteran actor observed a “loss of camaraderie” on set as no one spoke to each other, unless it was work related. “It’s like a laboratory where some rather deep scientific experiments abound. This was never expected, never the time to see such visuals, but there it is,” he said.

This year’s theme for the season is ‘answering setbacks with comebacks’. The new promo was released last month and was directed by Nitesh Tiwari of Dangal and Chhichhore fame.

Follow @htshowbiz for more