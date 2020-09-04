Adhyayan Suman says he saw ‘actors doing drugs’ at high-profile parties, calls Kangana Ranaut ‘a huge star who knows everything’

bollywood

Actor Adhyayan Suman, who recently appeared as a hard-partying singer in the web series Aashram, has said that he has personally witnessed drug use at high-profile Bollywood parties. Adhyayan’s comments come after the industry has been put under the spotlight because of the recently uncovered drugs angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

In an interview to The Times of India, the actor said, “As far as my experience is concerned, during my initial days in the industry, I went to a couple of big, high-profile parties where I saw a few actors doing drugs. It would be wrong of me to say that everyone does drugs, because that is not the case. There are few people in the high-profile parties who do them and it is really unfortunate. I decided not to be a part of those gatherings, forget doing drugs.”

He added that drugs use isn’t exclusive to the film industry, and that nobody should be going them, period. His comments come after his ex-girlfriend, Kangana Ranaut, alleged that 99% of people in the film industry have been exposed to drugs. Her comments have been countered by everyone from Raveena Tandon to Annup Sonii.

Adhyayan refused to comment on Kangana’s statements. He said, “Kangana is a very big star and I am a very small actor, forget being a star. I will not comment on this and that’s best. Me saying anything against that would be wrong, she is a huge star and knows everything. So I don’t want to say anything on this.” He had, however, previously accused Kangana of asking him if he wanted to do cocaine. He had told DNA, “On her birthday in March 2008 at The Leela, she had invited everybody that she had worked with. She said ‘Let’s do cocaine in the night.’ I had smoked hash with her a couple of times before, and didn’t like it so I said no. I remember getting into the biggest argument that night because I said no to cocaine.”

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has issued notices to actor Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty and her associate Samuel Miranda under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and asked them to join the investigation into the drugs angle in Sushant’s death case. Two persons have already been taken into custody.

