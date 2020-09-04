e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 04, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Adhyayan Suman says he saw ‘actors doing drugs’ at high-profile parties, calls Kangana Ranaut ‘a huge star who knows everything’

Adhyayan Suman says he saw ‘actors doing drugs’ at high-profile parties, calls Kangana Ranaut ‘a huge star who knows everything’

Actor Adhyayan Suman has said that he personally witnessed actors taking drugs at high-profile parties, and chose to stay away.

bollywood Updated: Sep 04, 2020 16:18 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Adhyayan Suman is the son of actor Shekhar Suman.
Adhyayan Suman is the son of actor Shekhar Suman.
         

Actor Adhyayan Suman, who recently appeared as a hard-partying singer in the web series Aashram, has said that he has personally witnessed drug use at high-profile Bollywood parties. Adhyayan’s comments come after the industry has been put under the spotlight because of the recently uncovered drugs angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

In an interview to The Times of India, the actor said, “As far as my experience is concerned, during my initial days in the industry, I went to a couple of big, high-profile parties where I saw a few actors doing drugs. It would be wrong of me to say that everyone does drugs, because that is not the case. There are few people in the high-profile parties who do them and it is really unfortunate. I decided not to be a part of those gatherings, forget doing drugs.”

He added that drugs use isn’t exclusive to the film industry, and that nobody should be going them, period. His comments come after his ex-girlfriend, Kangana Ranaut, alleged that 99% of people in the film industry have been exposed to drugs. Her comments have been countered by everyone from Raveena Tandon to Annup Sonii.

Adhyayan refused to comment on Kangana’s statements. He said, “Kangana is a very big star and I am a very small actor, forget being a star. I will not comment on this and that’s best. Me saying anything against that would be wrong, she is a huge star and knows everything. So I don’t want to say anything on this.” He had, however, previously accused Kangana of asking him if he wanted to do cocaine. He had told DNA, “On her birthday in March 2008 at The Leela, she had invited everybody that she had worked with. She said ‘Let’s do cocaine in the night.’ I had smoked hash with her a couple of times before, and didn’t like it so I said no. I remember getting into the biggest argument that night because I said no to cocaine.”

Also read: Kangana Ranaut announces return to Mumbai after comparing it to PoK, challenges anyone to stop her

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has issued notices to actor Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty and her associate Samuel Miranda under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and asked them to join the investigation into the drugs angle in Sushant’s death case. Two persons have already been taken into custody.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘Committed to inclusive global security’: Rajnath Singh reaffirms India’s stance at SCO meet
‘Committed to inclusive global security’: Rajnath Singh reaffirms India’s stance at SCO meet
SC says JEE, NEET to be held as scheduled; dismisses opposition-ruled states’ plea
SC says JEE, NEET to be held as scheduled; dismisses opposition-ruled states’ plea
President Xi’s plan for Tibet fuels a pushback and a nudge to India
President Xi’s plan for Tibet fuels a pushback and a nudge to India
Prashant Kishor’s team asks select Left leaders to join TMC. This followed
Prashant Kishor’s team asks select Left leaders to join TMC. This followed
Widespread Covid-19 vaccines not expected until mid-2021, says WHO
Widespread Covid-19 vaccines not expected until mid-2021, says WHO
4 months on, India and China to sit across table. Rajnath meeting today the first
4 months on, India and China to sit across table. Rajnath meeting today the first
Harbhajan Singh pulls out of IPL 2020 citing personal reasons
Harbhajan Singh pulls out of IPL 2020 citing personal reasons
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputUttarakhand Covid-19 CasesNATA Result 2020Rajnath Singh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In