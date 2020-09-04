e-paper
Kangana Ranaut announces return to Mumbai after comparing it to PoK, challenges anyone to stop her

Kangana Ranaut announces return to Mumbai after comparing it to PoK, challenges anyone to stop her

Actor Kangana Ranaut has announced that she will return to Mumbai next week, after creating a controversy by comparing the city to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and angering its citizens.

bollywood Updated: Sep 04, 2020 14:11 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Kangana Ranaut has been staying at her Manali house.
Kangana Ranaut has been staying at her Manali house.
         

After comparing Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and being criticised for it, actor Kangana Ranaut has announced that she will travel to the city next week. She has challenged anyone to stop her.

The actor, who has been staying at her Manali house, wrote in a tweet on Friday, “I see many people are threatening me to not come back to Mumbai so I have now decided to travel to Mumbai this coming week on 9th September, I will post the time when I land at the Mumbai airport, kisi ke baap mein himmat hai toh rok le.” She was responding to a tweet by MP Parvesh Sahib Singh, who had written in Hindi, “Does Mumbai belong to just one person? What is happening in Maharashtra?”

 

The actor had previously called Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut’s comments about her in the party’s mouthpiece Saamana an ‘open threat’ and said that Mumbai was ‘feeling like Pakistan-occupied Kashmir’. The politician had slammed Kangana’s recent attacks on the Mumbai Police in his editorial.

“Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai, after Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir?” the actor tweeted.

The Shiv Sena leader had criticised Kangana’s repeated negative comments about the Mumbai Police, despite having worked there for several years. “We kindly request her not to come to Mumbai. This is nothing but an insult to Mumbai police. The Home Ministry should take action over it,” he wrote in Saamana, according to The New Indian Express.

Recently, Kangana had slammed Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh for ‘liking derogatory tweets’ about her, which the Mumbai Police denied. Kangana shot back alleging that the force was lying.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut responds as Renuka Shahane slams her comment on Mumbai: ‘Were you also waiting like a blood thirsty vulture’

Kangana’s comments have been criticised by several actors such as Renuka Shahane, Riteish Deshmukh, Urmila Matondkar and others.

