Kkusum actor Rucha Gujarathi welcomes baby girl, shares first pictures

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 15:27 IST

TV actor Rucha Gujarathi, who recently welcomed her first baby with husband Vishal, has now shared a picture with fans. Rucha became of mom on July 14 and returned home recently. One of the pictures she shared shows her posing with the baby but the child’s face is hidden with a smiley. In another pic, we can see Rucha, husband Vishal and the baby being welcomed with an arti plate at the entrance of their residence.

Sharing the images, she wrote, “We r really happy to announce that we r Blessed with a baby girl @vish_jas.” Her industry colleaguers showered the post with love. “Many many congratulations to you n Vishal,,, this is the biggest gift of the universe... God bless the three of you so happy,” wrote Aditi Sajwan. Vikas Kalantari, Munisha Khatwani, Annup Sonii and Roop Durgapal also congratulated the couple.

Rucha had been documenting her pregnancy journey on social media. In a recent post earlier this month, she had written, “I know some pple will find being pregnant is easy ,but I can’t relate it’s hard ,it’s incredible beautiful ,but it also challenges u in ways u never thought possible #pregnancyhacks #pregnantbelly #pregnancy#preggers #preggolife #preggobelly.”

In March, she had shared a picture with her husband and wrote, “it’s too much of chaos in the world as of now ..hang in there baby ..I know for sure once you are out u will see the world in a new light .. so far so good ..#staysafeeveryone ..#stayhomestaysafe#preggy_club.”

Rucha, who debuted in the TV industry with Kkusum, has appeared in Waaris, Bhabhi and Ganga, among other shows.

