Komolika meets Komolika: Hina Khan and Urvashi Dholakia have a ‘past meets present’ union. See pics

Actor Urvashi Dholakia, who gave India one of its most iconic television soap vamps, Komolika of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, met actor Hina Khan at an event on Friday. Hina now plays the new Komolika in the reboot of the show.

“Jab We Met @realhinakhan .. it was so good to meet u #pastmeetspresent #lifeisbeautiful #komolika #komolika2.0 #goodtimes,” Urvashi captioned a selfie with Hina. The two were attending the Times Food and Nightlife Awards in Mumbai.

Hina also shared pictures with Urvashi on her Instagram stories. “It was all about two Komolicious Komolikas,” Hina wrote with one of the pictures and thanked Urvashi for some ‘mulethi’ tip with a second picture.

Their fans also loved seeing them together. “Wow two komolika’s in one frame,” wrote one fan. “Agar ye dono komolika sath me aa jaye KZK2 me to socho... Tooo much fun,” wrote another. “2 beautiful komo in 1 frame,Thank you so much for sharing this picture,” read another comment.

Urvashi played the sinister vamp on the hit TV show which ran for seven years starting from 2001. The soap opera was created by Ekta Kapoor and starred Shweta Tiwari and Cezzane Khan as the leads. The reboot stars Erica Fernandez and Parth Samthan as the lead couple.

Urvashi had wished Hina good luck on taking up her role. “Ekta put her trust in me 18 years ago, the same she is doing now on Hina. Ekta has an eye for detail. Ekta has an eye for performers. Like she extracted what she wanted from me, I am sure she will extract it from Hina too. The baton has been passed and I wish Hina ‘Good Luck’ in all honesty,” Urvashi had said.

