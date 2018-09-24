New Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 promo shows first look at Komolika. Is it Hina Khan?

A day before the show’s premiere, Star Plus has released a second promo for Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. In the new video, we get a better look at the lives of Anurag and Prerna and the tensions between them.

The promo begins with an introduction to the lead couple. Parth Samthaan’s Anurag is praying at a puja pandal while Erica Fernandez’s Prerna is running late. Their fathers conspire to get them married but his high-brow mother knows better than to give away her son to a ‘middle class girl’ like Prerna.

We then cut to a woman, walking stylishly as the familiar ‘Nikaa’ is heard in the background. We instantly realise she is the new Komolika. Too bad we never see her face. Rumours suggest that Bigg Boss 11 finalist and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Hina Khan will play the notorious villain on the show.

Watch the Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 promo here:

The show is a reboot of hit early 2000s soap opera by the same name. The original starred Shweta Tiwari, Ronit Roy and Cezzanne Khan in lead roles while Urvashi Dholakia played Komolika. She is still remembered as one of the most menacing villains of Hindi television.

Talking about playing Komolika in the show, Hina had earlier told HT, “I won’t say it’s not happening, but I suggest let’s wait for the official announcement. Yes, I did go to meet Ekta and somehow people started to speculate, and it came to a point where they even confirmed that I’ve been roped in for the show, whereas I’m yet to sign anything. I mean you don’t know what talks we exchanged in a room and how it works, so let the makers make the final announcement.”

The show premieres on Tuesday on Star Plus at 8 pm.

First Published: Sep 24, 2018 14:39 IST