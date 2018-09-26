Hina Khan is new Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, confirms Urvashi Dholakia

Kasautii Zindagii Kay fans got some amazing news when it was announced that the Ekta Kapoor show would be making a return. Soon after, actors Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan were revealed as the new Prerna and Anurag of the reboot. And fans have been aching for more details ever since, especially about the new Komolika, a character made famous by actor Urvashi Dholakia in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Thankfully, now Urvashi, the original Komolika, has some big news for Kasautii Zindagii Kay fans. Confirming rumours, she said in an interview to SpotBoye that Hina Khan will be gracing our TV screens as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

“Ekta (Kapoor) put her trust in me 18 years ago, the same she is doing now on Hina. Ekta has an eye for detail. Ekta has an eye for performers. Like she extracted what she wanted from me, I am sure she will extract it from Hina too. The baton has been passed and I wish Hina ‘Good Luck’ in all honesty,” Urvashi said. Producer Ekta Kapoor is yet to confirm it.

While Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is about Prerna and Anurag’s undying love and chemistry, it’s also about Komolika. Urvashi Dholakia’s Komolika was not only the show’s undisputed star, she might just be one of Indian television’s favourite vamps of all time. Komolika is the definition of ambition, and she does not care whether you like it.

Now that Bigg Boss 11 finalist and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star, Hina Khan, is playing the new Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, we wonder if she’ll emulate Urvashi’s methods and grandeur or will she do her own thing? Here’s what Urvashi thinks, “Comparisons will be there and you really can’t stop them from doing that, but people eventually catch on. And let’s take the case of millennials. They probably don’t even know me, it would relatively easy for them to relate to Hina.”

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 premiered on Tuesday (September 25). A day before the show’s first episode, Star Plus had released a second promo for Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. The promo began with an introduction to the lead couple, Parth Samthaan’s Anurag and Erica Fernandez’s Prerna, at a puja pandal. We then cut to a woman, walking stylishly as the familiar ‘Nikaa’ is heard in the background. Too bad we don’t get to see her face.

First Published: Sep 26, 2018 14:11 IST