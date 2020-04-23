Mahhi Vij bonds with kids, but worried for diabetic parents amid lockdown

tv

Actor Mahhi Vij is glad she has her three kids -- Rajveer, Khushi and Tara, her biological child with husband Jay Bhanushali -- to make this lockdown situation seem better than it is.

“My routine has been the same, all thanks to my daughter Tara. I am glad she was born before the lockdown happened, and she keeps me on my toes. When she sleeps, I sleep, I have to be in sync with her. Rajveer and Khushi love her too, and play with her, entertaining her. Earlier, they both used to go to school, and be here only for half of the day. But now they’re home, doing different things,” she tells us.

However, the one thing that is worrying her the most is thinking about her parents, who are both diabetic. Despite living near her house, they can’t meet. She reveals, “My mother lives just five minutes away from me, but we can’t see her, except through video calling. She is very close to Tara, and would come every day to meet her. We both are missing her. I am doing my duties by sending them things so they don’t have to go down and get them. My mother is very close to Khushi too.”

While talking about her kids, there was a recent instance where an Instagram user commented on her picture with Jay and Tara, saying ”Sometimes I feel they don’t take care of their other babies”, referring to Rajveer and Khushi who were adopted by the actor duo.

Ask Vij about this, and she’s quick to say, “I read a lot of things even today. Tara is the youngest, obviously all the attention goes to her. In fact, even right now while we are talking, their parents are with Tara and Jay. Logon ko kaam-dhandha nahi hai, kuchh bhi bolne ke liye bolte hain. They search for negative things, because they don’t know what is happening in my house, and I don’t even want to tell them also. What I am doing is between me and my God.”

Adding that it’s all about good karma, and which is why she is “blessed with a wonderful daughter like Tara”, Vij further tells us, “They want to put allegations on me, they are not God. They are people who are sitting idle on the Internet. That is how they satisfy their ego, and they haven’t done anything in life.”

The actor adds that initially, she used to get bothered and would hit back, but then “I realised who they are... some losers. Cricketer Virat Kohli ne 6 maara toh theek, nahi toh (wife) Anushka Sharma ko gaaliyaan denge. They can’t even make one room like Anushka’s house for themselves .”

