Naagin 5 teaser: Hina Khan’s look as ‘sarvashretha naagin’ revealed, fans are ‘really excited’. Watch

tv

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 12:42 IST

Colors TV has shared the first look of television star Hina Khan for the upcoming fifth season of Naagin. The superhit fantasy show will see Hina in the lead.

A teaser video for the show shows Hina as the new serpent woman. She is seen decked in heavy jewellery and makeup and gives a fierce expression. “Khulenge barso puraane raaz aur saamne aayega sabse balshaali Naagin ka chehera (Years-old secrets will be revealed and you will see the face of the most powerful Naagin)! #Naagin5 jald hi, sirf #Colors par,” the Colors Instagram page captioned the video.

Hina’s fans were happy to see their favourite star become a part of the show. “Arey waah! My all tym fvrt Akshara (HINA KHAN). Very excited,” read a comment. “Great choice colours She will give u full trp,” read another.

Hina and Colors had been keeping her involvement with the show a secret for a while. Recently, actors Dheeraj Dhoopar and Mohit Malhotra were roped in for the show. Talking about it, Dheeraj said in a statement, “This is an extremely exciting time for me. To act in a show like Naagin, which enjoys such a rich legacy and is the top television show, is a dream for any actor. I am a huge fan of the show, and I am thrilled about the part because it is unlike anything I have ever played before. There is always a lot of incredible VFX used in Naagin, and it will be a whole new experience for me because I have never done that kind of a role before. It will be great to work with Ekta Kapoor and be associated with COLORS again.”

The previous seasons of the show starred actors such as Mouni Roy, Surbhi Jyoti, Karishma Tanna, Anita Hassanandani, Pearl V Puri, Nia Sharma and Rashami Desai.

Also read: Abhishek Banerjee feels blessed to be an outsider: ‘Even the smallest of success becomes glory for me’

It was earlier heard that Nia Sharma was asked to leave the show for demanding high fees. However, both Nia and a show producer denied the same. “It’s true that my work comes at a certain price, but that’s not why I am out of the show. If that had been the case, they would not have cast me in the first place. I accept that I was treated well and my exit from the show will hurt me the most. It will cost me a lot of money. But, I also believe that the money which didn’t come to you, was never yours. But, that’s not why I was out of the show. If I was expensive, they would not have cast me in the first place. Lockdown is the reason why this decision was taken. And, looking at the current scenario, I might have to compromise and accept pay cuts in the future.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more