Narcos Mexico season 2 trailer: Pablo Escobar and the Cali Cartel are no longer in charge

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 13:14 IST

The official trailer for the second season of Narcos: Mexico has dropped. The new season will continue the story of Félix Gallardo, who continues to build his drug empire in Mexico.

“The Colombians are no longer in charge,” says Gallardo in the trailer, dropping names such as (Pablo) Escobar and Cali (Cartel), the two major players in previous seasons of the Netflix drama. As with season one of the original Narcos, we see an American agent hot on the trail of a drug kingpin. This time, Scoot McNairy’s character is the one who’s tracking Gallardo down.

“A white storm is coming,” Gallardo continues, as he expands his empire to include cocaine, after having previously established himself and his Guadalajara Cartel as distributors of marijuana. We see shots of the drug being manufactured and sold, as well as frequent glimpses at the high-flying lifestyle that kingpins such as Gallardo lead.

But the Americans have plans of their own. To stop Gallardo’s exploits they plan on dividing his empire. But Gallardo is no pushover. Towards the end of the trailer, he compares his strategies and himself to the Romans, as led by Julius Caesar.

Here’s the official synopsis of season two: Narcos: Mexico Season 2 continues the story of Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo, now the Godfather of the first Mexican cartel – the Guadalajara cartel – as he struggles to maintain control, grow his empire, and reconcile the betrayals and sacrifices he had to make on his way to becoming El Padrino. As friction between the different “plazas” of his cartel rises, Félix’s control over the situation slips. Meanwhile, the death of DEA agent Kiki Camarena at the hands of the cartel and corrupt politicians brings a hailstorm of retribution to Mexico. “Operation Leyenda” led by the dogged DEA agent Walt Breslin, whose methods aren’t always by-the-book, targets Félix Gallardo and his chief lieutenants, adding to the instability and volatility of the cartel.

Narcos: Mexico features Diego Luna in the lead role, as well as Teresa Ruiz, Mayra Hermosillo, Sosie Bacon, Andrés Londoño, Alex Knight, Miguel Rodarte, Jesse Garcia Matt Biedel, Jesus Ochoa, Flavio Medina, Alberto Zeni, Jero Medina, Jose Julian, Noé Hernandez and Nat Faxon. It will be released on Netflix on February 13.

