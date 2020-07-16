Netflix releases roster of 17 titles arriving soon: Raat Akeli Hai, Ludo, A Suitable Boy, Class of 83, The Kargil Girl and more

tv

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 11:21 IST

Netflix has unveiled a sizzle reel of their upcoming releases, featuring a lineup of 17 original stories, including six new films and two new series. The six new additions to Netflix films include multi-starrer Ludo, a unique comedy drama about four people whose lives collide with each other (featuring Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Pankaj Tripathi and Pearle Maaney). Another is Torbaaz, an emotional story of transformation (starring Sanjay Dutt) and Tribhanga- Tedhi Medhi Crazy starring Kajol and Mithila Palker.

There’s crime thriller Raat Akeli Hai (featuring Radhika Apte, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Aditya Srivastava, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Nishant Dahiya and Shweta Tripathi); Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, a stirring drama about two cousins and their quest for freedom (starring Konkona Sensharma and Bhumi Pednekar); romantic comedy Ginny Weds Sunny (featuring Yami Gautam, Vikrant Massey) and award-winning animated romance film Bombay Rose, the first Indian animation film ever selected to open Venice Critics’ Week.

The list of films which include the inspiring true story of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (starring Janhvi Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi, Viineet Kumar, Manav Vij and Ayesha Raza Mishra); a horror story set in a village in Punjab Kaali Khuhi (featuring Shabana Azmi, Satyadeep Mishra, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Riva Arora); Serious Men, a drama based on Manu Joseph’s novel (starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Nassar, Shweta Basu Prasad); a police drama Class Of ’83 (featuring Bobby Deol, Bhupendra Jadawat, Hitesh Bhojraj and Annup Sonii) and dark comedy AK vs AK (starring Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap).

Also read: Happy birthday Katrina Kaif: An outsider who became an insider

The two new series are Mismatched, a young adult romance (starring Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf) based on Sandhya Menon’s book When Dimple Met Rishi and A Suitable Boy, based on the critically acclaimed book by Vikram Seth (starring Ishaan Khatter, Tabu, Tanya Maniktala, Rasika Dugal, Shahana Goswami and Ram Kapoor), which will be available on Netflix globally except in the United States and Canada.

They join the lineup of upcoming series including Masaba Masaba (starring Masaba Gupta and Neena Gupta as themselves with Neil Bhoopalam); Bombay Begums, a contemporary drama (featuring Pooja Bhatt, Amruta Subhash, Shahana Goswami, Plabita Borthakur and Aadhya Anand) and a dramedy Bhaag Beanie Bhaag (earlier titled Messy, starring Swara Bhasker, Ravi Patel, Dolly Singh and Varun Thakur).

Follow @htshowbiz for more