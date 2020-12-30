e-paper
Home / TV / Penn Badgley confirms You season 3 by accident: ‘Oh, god!’

Penn Badgley confirms You season 3 by accident: ‘Oh, god!’

Penn Badgley has accidentally confirmed the third season of his hit Netflix psychological drama, You.

tv Updated: Dec 30, 2019 13:32 IST

Press Trust of India, Los Angeles
Penn Badgley has returned as the crazy, murderous Joe in You Season 2.
You star Penn Badgley has accidentally revealed that the audiences will be seeing more of his narcissistic murderer Joe Goldberg in future. The first season of the series, developed by Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble, premiered on Netflix in December 2018, and the second season released last week.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Badgley accidentally let it slip that season three was pretty much a done deal, when quizzed on the character development of his most recent love interest, Love Quinn, played by actor Victoria Pedretti.

 

“She doesn’t appear to be the same kind of person. She doesn’t appear to be the same kind of predator. She doesn’t appear to be the same kind of… you know, dare I say, in the third season - oh, god!” Badgley said. “I literally know nothing about the third season,” he added.

When the host of the show asked him again about the third season, he replied, while nodding his head, “Technically I can’t... I mean, like, unofficially?” You also features James Scully, Jenna Ortega and Ambyr Childers.

The first season follows Joe, a bookstore manager in New York, who upon meeting Guinevere Beck (Elizabeth Lail), an aspiring writer, becomes immediately infatuated with her.Obsessed with Guinevere, he uses social media and other technology to track her and get closer to her. The sophomore chapter will see him taking a trip to Los Angeles, where Love Quinn, an aspiring chef, is the next object of his obsession. Haunting of the Hill House star Victoria Pedretti plays Love.

Initially a Lifetime series, You moved to Netflix as an original series for its second season.

