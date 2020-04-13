e-paper
Home / TV / Pregnant Smriti Khanna to husband Gautam Gupta on birthday: ‘Gift will arrive anytime now’

Pregnant Smriti Khanna to husband Gautam Gupta on birthday: ‘Gift will arrive anytime now’

Smriti Khanna, who is currently in the third trimester of her pregnancy, joked that her husband Gautam Gupta’s birthday gift would arrive anytime now.

tv Updated: Apr 13, 2020 20:43 IST
Smriti Khanna is expecting her first child with her husband Gautam Gupta.
Smriti Khanna is expecting her first child with her husband Gautam Gupta.
         

Television actor Smriti Khanna, who is 40-weeks pregnant, has penned an emotional birthday post for her husband, television actor Gautam Gupta. “Happy birthday to my most precious gem, the light of my world and my forever love. If I did anything right in my life it was when I gave my heart to you,” she wrote.

“Of all years this is the one we should celebrate the most. Sure it might not be the kind of birthday you would have wished for, spending it in quarantine, but it is one we will remember. One that we will not take for granted. I’m so grateful that your love is mine and our lives are woven together and I feel incredibly blessed to be your wife,” she added.

 

Also see: John Abraham’s wife Priya Runchal shares unseen family photos from a wedding

Smriti also shared that she “can’t wait to share parenthood” with Gautam now. She also regretted not being able to deliver Gautam’s “birthday gift” -- their baby! “PS . Sorry the birthday gift is a bit late but it’ll arrive anytime now,” she quipped.

Smriti and Gautam couple got married in 2017. They have worked together in the TV show Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi.

