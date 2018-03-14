Rohan Mehra admires Ranveer Singh; calls him ‘one of the best actors’ Bollywood has right now

When it comes to his career choices, actor Rohan Mehra has set his priorities straight. The actor, who just wrapped up his TV show Sasural Simar Ka, says that he enjoys playing romantic characters, and wants to play more lead roles now.

“I want to play the hero. After all, he plays the most crucial part in the story. I also enjoy playing layered characters, like my character in Sasural Simar Ka. Though he starts off as a negative person, he soon comes to know the real story and becomes a good soul,” says the actor, known for shows such as Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Yeh Hai Aashiqui and Bigg Boss 10.

Talking of role models and idols, Rohan looks up to Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh. “I admire him. I think he is one of the best actors we have, right now. Look at how well he portrayed the villain in Padmaavat and in the end, got all the credit. I would love to play such characters that allow a lot of scope to perform. Even the creative satisfaction an artist gets out of it is immense,” he gushes.

So, what next after Sasural simar Ka? “I am meeting people. There are a few offers at hand. I think romantic roles suit me well. I am looking forward to doing youth based and male-oriented shows,” he says, adding that he is in talks [with people] for movies and web series as well, but can’t reveal much at this stage.

Asked whether he has any plans of working with his girlfriend, actor Kanchi Singh, Rohan answers in the affirmative. “Why not? We both are keen on working together but not for the sake of it. If good offers come our way then we will be more than happy to give it a shot,” he says.

Interact with Shreya Mukherjee at Twitter/@Shreya_MJ