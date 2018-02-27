Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are ‘living in the moment’ and are in no rush to get married

Rubina Dilaik has been dating co-actor Abhinav Shukla for over three years now. Unlike a lot of celebrity couples, who often prefer not talking about their relationships, both Rubina and Abhinav have been quite vocal and they often posts their pictures together, on social media.

“There is nothing to hide about it. We like each other, spend time together, and share our happiness with the world [through social media]. We are grateful that we are getting back so much love. Social media is our way of creating personal connect; we don’t use it for our personal gratification. Our intention is clear — it’s just a medium to inspire young couples and tell them how they can grow with each other happily, and also lead a beautiful life,” says Rubina. The couple first met at a friend’s house during Ganapati festival in 2015.

Last year, Abhinav clicked some photos of Rubina that went viral. “A lot of not-so-good things have been said about it (the photos), but we believe in focusing on the positives. He loves clicking photos and I was happy posing. That’s all about it,” adds the actor, who is known for her shows such as Choti Bahu, Saas Bina Sasural, and Punar Vivah.

Asked when they are planning to take the next step in their relationship, Rubina clearly states that there is still time. “We believe in living in the moment and are enjoying our journey,” she quips.

Abhinav, who is a popular face on the small screen with shows such as Jaane Kya Baat Hui, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and Hitler Didi, has also done films such as Jai Ho (2014) and Aksar 2 (2017).

On whether Rubina has plans for the big screen, she says, “I am happy for Abhinav. On my part, right now, I want to concentrate on my show. Till I get the right film, I am enjoying TV. Medium never mattered to me, and it never will. I am a versatile actor and ready to experiment. From comedy, mythology, and drama to reality show, I have never stopped myself from taking risks.”

