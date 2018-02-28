Salman Khan is returning to TV with Dus Ka Dum? His video comes with when, where and why

If you have been missing Salman Khan from the TV screen after the end of Bigg Boss Season 11, fret no more. Salman may be coming back to our TV screens. Sony TV released a short video promo in which Salman can be seen saying that he will soon be back soon.

In the 10-second video, he says with a smile, “Main kab wapas aa rahaa hoon, kahaan wapas rahaa hoon, kyun wapas aa raha hoon... anumaan lagaatey rahiye.” While the Bollywood actor doesn’t name the programme, our guess is he is talking of his successful stint as the host of Dus Ka Dum, Sony Television’s popular game show.

Guess who’s coming back, stay tuned for more… pic.twitter.com/zvVphvOZhu — Sony TV (@SonyTV) February 27, 2018

Salman, who has been among the most successful TV host from among the Bollywood celebs who have tried their hand, made his small screen debut with Dus Ka Dum in 2008. The show was aired for two seasons (2008 and 2009).

As per a DNA report, Sony has been planning to come out with a third season of the game show with Salman as host. The TV channel decided to bring him and Dus Ka Dum back, after a decision was taken to pull out Kapil Sharma’s popular TV programme The Kapil Sharma Show, which saw a major dip in TRPs.

Kapil was embroiled in a controversy over an alleged fight with colleague Sunil Grover while on a flight from Australia last year. The ongoing mud-slinging led to a sharp decline in viewership.

Follow @htshowbiz for more