Sarabhai vs Sarabhai is coming back and so are Rosesh’s cringeworthy poems. Here are the 10 best ones

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 15:24 IST

Not just the boomer generation, millennials too are being served nostalgia on television. After Ramayana and Mahabharata, fan favourite comedy shows Khichdi and Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai are also coming back on the small screen.

Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai ran on Star One from 2004 to 2006. This comedy show about a dysfunctional family was a big hit with the fans and the characters played by Satish Shah, Ratna Pathak, Rajesh Kumar, Sumeet Raghavan and Rupali Ganguly, are still fresh in everyone’s mind. Whether it was the snob mother-in-law or the middle class daughter-in-law, the pairing of Ratna and Rupali tickled everyone.

However, one of the biggest gems of the show was Rosesh Sarabhai, played by Rajesh Kumar. He was the simple boy with a tonne of love in his heart for his momma. He would write her poems and shayaris that would make anyone’s ears bleed but his momma couldn’t be more proud.

From purses to nurses to dead bodies, he could make a poem about anything and everything. And every time, they would make your toes curl with cringe but you’d keep coming back for some more Rosesh nonetheless.

So as Sarabhai vs Sarabhai returns to the television this weekend, we bring you the 10 best poetic creations of Rosesh:

Apart from Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, Khichdi is also making a comeback. Doordarshan is also playing reruns of comedies Dekh Bhai Dekh and Sriman Srimti, apart from mythological epics Ramayan and Mahabharat. Chanakya, Shaktimaan, Buniyaad and Upnishad Ganga.

Soon after the 21-day lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month, people flocked to social media and demanded that Ramayana and Mahabharat to be brought back on Doordarshan. Their requests were son fulfilled by the Information and Broadcasting Ministry.

