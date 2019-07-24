Seth Rogen rips into Game of Thrones showrunners’ no-show at SDCC: ‘They didn’t want to answer questions’

Actor and filmmaker Seth Rogen is just as disappointed with Game of Thrones’ final season as any other fan. He was at the San Diego Comic-Con on Friday where he did not let go of the opportunity to call out the showrunners--DB Weiss and David Benioff. The criticised them for the anticlimatic ending and also for pulling out of the SDCC Game of Thrones panel just two days before the event.

Seth was part of the Preacher panel, which was organised right after the GOT panel with Maisie Williams, Isaac Hempstead Wright, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and other actors. D&D and director Miguel Sapochnik did not attend the event and most believe that it was because they did not want to subject themselves to heavy fan backlash.

As the Preacher panel took off, Seth decided to take a jab at GOT showrunners. “I just wanna say we’re following the Game of Thrones panel, which is a f***ing nightmare, just objectively,” he said. “I also know that the showrunners didn’t turn up, because they didn’t want to answer questions about the show... I’m not one of the creators of Game of Thrones, I am the creator of other TV shows, so feel free to ask me any Game of Thrones questions you might have throughout the night.” And people did ask him a lot of GOT questions.

Also read: Rahul Bose shocked as five star charges Rs 442 for 2 bananas, Twitter asks if they were coated in gold

Karl Urban, Seth Rogen, and Eric Kripke speak at The Boys Panel during 2019 Comic-Con International. ( AFP )

He was asked about Bran Stark getting crowned the king of Westeros in the final episode. “I imagine those guys regret making Bran the King because, ultimately, he doesn’t have the best story,” he said. “(Arya) learned all that face sh*t, where’d it go?”

He also did not agree with how the show decided to kill Jaime and Cersei Lannister, buried under the Red Keep. “I do, honestly,” he said. “You don’t want to follow these people for three years and then have them die in rubble. Anti-climactic.”

The final season of Game of Thrones earned a lot of flak from its viewers all over the world for rushing through the story, treating beloved characters unjustly and several seemingly important plot points left untouched. Some fans even started a petition for HBO to remake the season while others put up billboards to express their disappointment.

Maisie Williams, from left, Jacob Anderson, Liam Cunningham and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau appear at the Game of Thrones panel on day two of Comic-Con International on Friday. ( Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP )

However, the show’s actors like Kit Harington, Sophie Turner and others have defended the show. At the SDCC panel, Nikolaj said Jaime and Cersei’s ending made sense to him. “I thought it was perfect for him to end in the arms of Cersei, it made sense to me, that’s just my opinion,” he said as some fans in the audience expressed their disagreement.

He added that the ending could not have pleased everyone and that people must exercise restrain. “It comes to an end it’s gonna piss you off no matter what because it’s the end. If you hated the ending, if you loved the ending, that’s great, just don’t call people names,” he said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 24, 2019 12:27 IST