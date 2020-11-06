e-paper
Shardul Pandit says he entered Bigg Boss 14 house without protein shakes because he 'didn't have money'

Shardul Pandit says he entered Bigg Boss 14 house without protein shakes because he ‘didn’t have money’

Shardul Pandit says he didn’t have money to buy protein shakes to bring with him to the Bigg Boss house, and turned down Karan Patel’s offer to order some for him.

tv Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 19:44 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Shardul Pandit entered the Bigg Boss 14 house as a wild card contestant.
Bigg Boss 14 wild card contestant Shardul Pandit has spoken about surviving a financial crunch, during which he had to think twice about going to watch a movie. He said that Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargava helped him during these times.

Shardul also revealed that he entered the Bigg Boss house without protein shakes, because he ‘didn’t have money’.

He told Pinkvilla, “It is not a happy situation. I am no hero, I coped up with anxiety, I coped with tears, I went into a phase where I locked myself up. People have this perception that I have so many friends which I had but there came a point where I was too ashamed to meet anybody because people would call me to watch a movie but I was like if I spend Rs 350 on this movie, what do I do next?”

He continued, “And as an actor, you have to go to auditions and events looking good, or decent and I didn’t have that money. I didn’t have money to go for protein shakes. In BB too I am going without protein shake, Karan Patel wanted to order it but I stopped him because this is my reality and people need to see it.”

He said that at the peak of his financial crunch, he ‘decided to cut down expenses till the moment I start earning again’. He started looking for jobs, sometimes the ones that paid just Rs 10000 to ‘make videos for a month’.

Shardul is known for shows such as Bandini, Godh Bharaai, Kitani Mohabbat Hai 2 and Kuldeepak.

