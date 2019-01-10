Sunil Grover’s Kanpur Waale Khuranas to go off air, comedian explains why

Actor-comedian Sunil Grover’s Star Plus show Kanpur Waale Khuranas will go off air soon. The actor, however, says the show’s ratings are not to be blamed.

In an interview to Pinkvilla, Sunil said that the show was intended as a mini series that would air for eight weeks. “It is because of me. I had signed the show for 8 weeks ONLY because my dates were locked for Bharat, the movie. I had made this clear even during the press conference and interviews that I could only accommodate this much time. I am kickstarting the last leg of shoot for Bharat from today, and I just want to thank the team who made this show happen including the channel and the guests who accommodated dates because of my schedule,” he said.

“Many stars came earlier then they started promotions because I had limited days. It is a month and a half schedule for Bharat, hence we shot the 8 weeks show in the span of one month. I was missing television and hence I took up this show in between, when I had the month gap,” he added.

Sunil will soon be seen with Salman Khan in Bharat. It is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and also stars Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Tabu and others. He was also recently seen in Vishal Bharadwaj’s Pataakha.

When asked about being compared with rival Kapil Sharma, Sunil says ‘let them compare’ and that it doesn’t bother him. “I am doing what I know. I enjoyed doing the show. I love humour as a genre. It was a great journey for, day and night we were working on funny one liners, developing a character, working as a team. Making two episodes a day is not easy, no one can do it in this genre, lining up artists and more. If you look at it, it was quite unachievable what this team has been able to achieve. Kudos to the team, Preeti, Neeti, Hemant and everyone, who made this happen,” he said.

Kanpur Waale Khuranas also starred Ali Asgar, Upasana Singh, Sugandha Mishra and others who had previously been a part of The Kapil Sharma Show. The actors all walked out of the show when Kapil physically abused Sunil on a flight in 2017. After their exit, the show’s rating took a nosedive and the channel decided to take it off air. Now, Kapil has also returned to the television with a new season of the show.

First Published: Jan 10, 2019 19:12 IST