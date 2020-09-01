e-paper
Sunil Grover says if trolls want to criticise, they should find fault with his work: 'Why start a sentence with gaalis?'

Sunil Grover says if trolls want to criticise, they should find fault with his work: ‘Why start a sentence with gaalis?’

Comedian and actor Sunil Grover, whose show Gangs of Filmistan, is currently on air, has spoken about being trolled. He said that while he acknowledges genuine feedback, he never bothers about trolls.

tv Updated: Sep 01, 2020 13:59 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sunil Grover is busy these days with his show, Gangs of Filmistan.
Sunil Grover is busy these days with his show, Gangs of Filmistan.
         

Actor and comedian Sunil Grover is not new to getting trolled online. He said that while he has never bothered about trolls, he wondered why many of them, especially those who don’t use their actual identity, abuse online in the name of criticism. He added that he always acknowledged genuine social media users and their comments.

In an interview with ETimes, he said, “I don’t bother about them. If it’s a genuine criticism of something, then I get to know. No matter what you say, there is going to be an opinion on what you have said. For example, if someone writes Sun rises from the East, someone will comment but when there’s a cloud, Sun doesn’t rise. Then what do I do? There’s some negativity. The genuine accounts are ok, there are some fake accounts. I don’t understand that they wouldn’t use slang from their original accounts. Some people’s way of thinking doesn’t suit me. If you want to criticise me, just say that you don’t like my performance. But why does the sentence have to start with ‘maa’ ‘behen’ gaalis? I have stopped bothering about them, however, I acknowledge genuine comments.”

Also read: Rhea Chakraborty left Sushant Singh Rajput’s house as his sister changed his medicines without consulting doctor: lawyer

Sunil Grover is currently seen in a new comedy show, Gangs of Filmistan. In the show, he plays several roles and is supported by actors Upasana Singh, Shilpa Shinde, singer and actor Sugandha Mishra among others. However, Shilpa walked out of the show recently. Explaining her reasons for doing so, she told ETimes in an interview, “I felt like I was being used as an eye candy. I came, I uttered two lines and went off. I was not interested in doing television. It’s not like I have no money and was desperate to get back to work. But they have used my name. I am doing the show after two years, I should have at least been given a special entry. Till the time we were performing the scenes without Sunil ji we all were doing great, the moment he started doing gags, we got sidelined.”

